James Humbert

Jim Humbert, of Savage, passed away July 1, 2017 at the age of 63.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 10. 2017 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina.

He was born to parents Vernon and Phyllis Humbert on Christmas Eve in 1953. Jim was the middle child of seven and loved growing up in Prior Lake. As a boy, he was very active in athletics. He was on the football, basketball and baseball teams, but he really excelled at basketball. Jim was named All Conference his senior year.

After graduating from Prior Lake High School, Jim began working in the maintenance department at Northwest Airlines. He spent many years there and was a hard worker. He later worked at Bloomington Schools until he retired.

Jim met Ellen while working at Northwest. Jim and Ellen hit it off immediately and were married on January 22, 1993. They loved each other deeply and worked hard to blend their families together. Jim’s two boys, Jimmy and Jeff, were wonderful big brothers to Ellen’s daughter, Erin. They enjoyed watching their children grow and being a part of all their activities. When Jim and Ellen had time for just the two of them, they loved taking walks and biking. They loved spending time in different towns, and going to different events. They especially loved going to the Minnesota State Fair.

After many years of struggling with health issues, Jim passed away in his home with his wife by his side.

He will be deeply missed and remembered always by his wife, Ellen Humbert; children, Jim Humbert, Jeff Humbert and Erin (Jason) Quinn; grandchildren, Aurora and Jameson; siblings, Dave (Connie) Humbert, Mary (Mike) Payne, Tom (Val) Humbert, Judy (Dan) Sladek, Joanie (Dennis) Webster and Chris (Karla) Humbert.

Jim was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Vernon and Phyllis Humbert.

