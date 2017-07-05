Hall of Fame welcomes the ultimate champion

I watched the first match of Whitney Taney’s tennis career and I also watched her last match six years later.

In between those two wins, I was fortunate enough to see many other victories, and no losses by the way.

Whitney finished her high school career with a perfect record – 166-0. John Sherman

Minnetonka High tennis coach Dave Stearns didn’t win a match against Edina during the Taney era.

“Whitney was a player who did not have a deficit,” he said.

Taney set a record for winning gold medals at the State Tennis Tournament. She won six as a member of state Class AA championship teams.

As an eighth- and ninth-grader, she was a state doubles champion. Then she won state singles titles in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

It is only fitting that the tennis champion will be inducted into the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility this fall. He induction will be part of the Edina Hall of Fame banquet Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Edina Country Club. Many in the Edina tennis community had a feeling Whitney would be inducted this year, and the selection committee made it official last month.

Seven other inductees will take their places in the hall of fame Sept. 27. This is the year of the racquet, as there are three other tennis players on the list – Katherine Agustsson, Justin Gaard and Dave Mathews.

Agustsson is one of three sisters who helped shape the Edina High tennis dynasty. Gaard, now a KFAN Radio personality, starred in two sports at Edina High, earning All-Lake Conference honors in tennis and basketball. Mathews, a two-time state doubles champion, led the Hornets to three consecutive state championships (1966-68).

Westside Glory

The hall of fame will welcome two other athletes – basketball star Jay Donlin and hockey great Gregg Moore.

Donlin, a 1980 Edina-West High graduate, was a three-year starter on the hardwood. In the same era, Moore, a 1979 West High graduate, set an all-time Cougar hockey scoring record.

HOF Bonus Picks Gopher Classic co-founder Jim Peck has watched his event grow from the initial eight-team field to 96 teams. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

In addition to the athletes, 2017 hall-of-fame inductees, include former hockey and football assistant coach Ed Zins and “your stadium announcer,” Ken Reynolds.

Zins was coach Willard Ikola’s right-hand man during Edina-East’s rise to hockey prominence in the 1970s.

Ken’s announcing career began when his daughter played soccer and he wanted to find a way to volunteer. Later, Ken branched out and began announcing Edina High girls basketball games.

Gopher Classic

From its humble beginnings 40 years ago, the Gopher Classic has mushroomed into the largest American Legion Baseball Tournament in the United States.

The man who made that happen is Jim Peck, the former coach and current general manager of the Excelsior American Legion team. He is set to host this year’s event July 7-11 in the Twin Cities area.

“Fritz Soule and I founded the Gopher Classic as an eight-team, double-elimination tournament,” Peck said in a recent interview. “It started out as a tournament for some of the good local teams. I couldn’t even tell you know who won the first championship.”

Looking at the field for this year’s event, which will be played at 16 sites, Peck tabbed Creighton Prep from Omaha, Nebraska as the favorite.

“They’re the big-school champs from Nebraska,” he noted. “Rapid City [South Dakota] is another good team.”

Who’s tough among the Minnesota teams?

“Woodbury,” said Peck. “Boy, can they hit the ball.”

The host team, Excelsior, is another contender after winning 19 of its first 20 games.

“You never know which teams have college players,” said Peck. “That can certainly be a factor. One reason teams like the Gopher Classic is that we don’t allow travel teams.”

The format for the Gopher Classic guarantees each of the participants five games. The winners of each of the six-team pools advance to championship-round games on Monday, July 10, and then the semifinals and finals are scheduled for Tuesday, July 11.

“A team that reaches Tuesday gets to play eight or nine games,” said Peck. “So you have to have a lot of pitching.”

Edina Schedule

Game times for the Edina Legion team are: 9 a.m. Friday, July 7, vs. Osseo, 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 7, Minneapolis Southwest, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, vs. Middletown, Ohio, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 9, vs. Rochester Redhawks and 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, vs. Rapid City, South Dakota.