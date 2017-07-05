Edina doctor one of the first to use new joint replacement procedure

Lance Silverman, an orthopedic doctor based in Edina, likes to push the envelope.

Part of his self-described pioneering was performing one of the first synthetic cartilage joint replacements of the big toe in Minnesota, a procedure that has garnered worldwide recognition.

Silverman opened his private practice in 2005, which includes a location in Edina and the Greenway Surgery Center in Minneapolis, where he specializes in ankle and foot orthopedics.

His wife is also the office manager and the combined decision-making means less stress for Silverman and his practice.

“It is like that older concept of a family office,” Silverman said. “It means I can run an efficient, well-oiled office. We don’t have to see 40 patients in two hours.”

His clients range from a few months old to his most recent oldest patient – a 102-year-old with an ankle fracture.

The range of problems also runs the gamut, from sports injuries to congenital issues to joint replacements.

“I trained to handle them from the word ‘go’”

Silverman said.

Silverman saidd that he will incorporate a new technique or procedure maybe every two or three years, but the synthetic cartilage replacement is a “game changer.”

The artificial joint replacement allows for patients to be able to stand on their foot within days of the procedure, and it allows for arthritis sufferers to wear heels again, as well as other natural movements useful for running, yoga or other exercise.

It is not always a full range of motion, but a world of

difference compared to a fused, static joint.

For the past couple decade,s there have been metal and other types of replacements. Some patients like them, but they are more uncommon, and other alternatives such as silicon are “disasters,” according to Silverman.

Fusion of the joint, a more preferred method, has been done for a long time because it reduces pain and gives back stability, but it doesn’t award patients any motion.

“People come in for the stiffness and pain,” Silverman said. “It turns pain-free, but people would rather have motion.”

After two years in a controlled study between

fusion or half-joint replacement, patients had the same level of relief. After five years, the retention rate was 98 percent.

That was when Silverman knew he had to start doing it.

“I knew then it wasn’t just a flash in the plan,” Silverman said.

The procedure was approved in the United States in July 2016, but didn’t start being used in Minnesota until this April.

While he hasn’t had an patients get to a two- or five-year mark with this specific procedure, as it has only been mere months, he still is excited about the future prospects.

“A joint could look great on an X-ray to a doctor, but if a patient is happy and the doctor is happy, you know it was the right decision,” Silverman said.