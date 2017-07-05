Earle Brown Center hosting ‘Reach for Ralph’ fundraiser July 20

A metro-area nonprofit is hosting its annual fundraising benefit in Brooklyn Center, this time to raise money for its caregivers.

Hammer Residences, a Wayzata-based organization serving individuals with disabilities throughout the West Metro area, will host its annual “Reach for Ralph” benefit Thursday, July 20 at Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. The benefit aims to raise funds for its 405 caregivers who support and assist Hammer’s 1,600-plus individuals throughout 37 homes and 10 apartments.

“Because we’re a nonprofit, our people are funded by government subsidies,” said Hammer spokesperson Barbara Brandt. “We do fundraising to fill in quality-of-life for employees and for other necessities, to keep Hammer running.”

Hammer, which has been in existence since 1923, hosts yearly “Reach for Ralph” benefits, so named for Ralph Rosenvold, one of the first individuals supported by Hammer during its infancy. Last year, the benefit raised money for aging individuals in Hammer homes. This year’s installment will take place at Earle Brown Heritage Center with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a live program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“There is a social hour, there’s a silent auction, beer pong, a wall of wine,” said Brandt. “It’s like a social gathering. There’s a nice sit-down meal, and then we have a program where there’s a live auction, and then a Fund-A-Need.”

Currently, Hammer group homes are located in Crystal, Eden Prairie, Edina, Golden Valley, Minnetonka, New Hope, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata. Tickets for the “Reach for Ralph” benefit are $85 each and are available for purchase at hammer.org/reach-for-ralph.

Earle Brown Heritage Center is located at 6155 Earle Brown Drive in Brooklyn Center.

For more information, call 952-345-0115.

