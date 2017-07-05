Busy June for Eagles

Mittelstadt, Leivermann drafted into NHL

June ended with a bang for Eden Prairie sports fans as two hockey standouts were drafted into the National Hockey League and another Eagles standout signed a pro contract.

Soon-to-be University of Minnesota freshman Casey Mittelstadt was selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres.

He was the third Eden Prairie skater to earn the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award in nine seasons and also was named the All-USA Player of the Week in addition to the player of the game at last fall’s CCM/USA Hockey All-American Top Prospects game. Jason Olson Casey Mittelstadt became the third Minnesota Mr. Hockey recipient to come from Eden Prairie in nine years in March and in June was selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL Entry Draft. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Fellow Eagles co-captain this past season, Nick Leivermann, announced he will play for perennial BCHL powerhouse Penticton Vees in 2017-18 before heading to Notre Dame. He closed out June as a draft pick by the Colorado Avalanche as the first selection of the seventh round. His tweet following the news: “Such an honor to be drafted by the @Avalanche. A huge thanks to everyone for helping me live out my childhood dream! #goavs.”

Another member of the Class AA state runner-up Eagles hockey team, Nolan Sullivan announced his commitment to play at Nebraska-Omaha.

He closed out the 2017-18 season playing eight games with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL where he picked up one goal and two assists.

The Minnesota Wild opened the first day of free agency, July 1, by signing another former Eagle and Mr. Hockey award winner in Kyle Rau to a one-year contract. Rau was a two-time Gophers captain and before that scored the game-winning goal in the 2011 state championship game, the longest in tournament history, at 80 minutes, 43 seconds to top Duluth East 3-2. Rau was drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2011, appearing in 33 games over the last two seasons where he played alongside Gophers teammate and Blaine native Nick Bjugstad.

Older brother Chad Rau played nine games for the Wild in 2011-12 season scoring twice and played 60 games last season for the Kunlun Red Star (Beijing, China) of the Kontinental Hockey League where he picked up 40 points (20 goals). Eden Praiire captain Nick Leivermann leads the celebration during the state hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center in March. Leivermann was drafted the Colorado Avalanche with the first pick in the seventh round of the NHL Entry Draft. Leivermann plans to play for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL in 2017-18 before heading to Notre Dame. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Hockey association

Congratulations to the Eden Prairie Youth Hockey Association for receiving seven sets of starter hockey equipment as part of the 2017 Gear Up Minnesota! starter equipment program. Each set is valued at $200 and the Gear Up Minnesota! program is granting more than 400 sets for the 2017-18 season and has signature supporters from Pure Hockey and the Minnesota Wild Foundation along with significant contributions from Subway, Innovtative Office Solutions and Northwest Design. Last season Minnesota set a new national record with 18,002 players at the 8-and-under level.

The EPYHA is also hosting a Summer Shot Club Challenge where players are rewarded for reaching and surpassing weekly shot totals over 10 weeks. 10U/Squirts set the goal at 2,500 and a stretch goal of 5,000. 12U/PeeWees and older set a goal to take 5,000 shots and stretch to 10,000.

Each week had a different shot to focus on along with a shot tracker form to complete. For completing the challenge participants will receive a t-shirt for reaching the base goal, a customized hat for reaching the stretch goal and will be featured on a banner at the Eden Prairie Community Center.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason