Bloomington’s Human Services Division will host a property tax preparation workshop this month.

Low- and middle-income individuals and families are invited to the workshop, which will be held 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will help homeowners and renters complete Minnesota property tax and renters refund returns on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Info: 952-563-4944