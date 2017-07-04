One dead in Richfield drive-by shooting

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead in Richfield late July 3 at the scene of what police are calling a drive-by shooting.

Richfield Police responded to the area of 64th Street and 4th Avenue at 11:31 p.m. on a report of an individual shot, according to the police department. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male lying face down in the road, on 64th Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.

Witnesses reported the victim was struck in the chest as four to five shots were fired, according to police. Witnesses reported seeing a 1990s gray mini-van with a sliding door on the driver’s side, occupied by four individuals.

The victim was pronounced dead after Richfield Fire Department personnel and Hennepin County Paramedics administered first aid.

The incident is under investigation.