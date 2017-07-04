Kickoff visioning workshop for Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan is July 13

The city of Edina will begin its community engagement process next month for the new Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. Community ideas and comments are vital for guiding the work of the plan and improving walking and bicycling for people of all ages and abilities in Edina.

The first event, a Kickoff Visioning Workshop, will offer opportunities for residents to learn about the plan’s timeline and process, ask questions and provide valuable guidance through fun and interactive activities and questions. A brief presentation will be followed by visioning exercises that build on community values and set goals for the future of walking and biking in the community.

The workshop is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Edina Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Square. A presentation providing an overview of the plan and the workshop’s facilitated activities will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Transportation Planner Mark Nolan, who is managing the project, is excited about the plan and the workshop. “The new Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan will help continue the momentum we have built over the last 10 years with numerous walkability improvements and the addition of almost 40 miles of new bicycle facilities,” he said. “The workshop is a fantastic opportunity for residents to guide the plan’s recommendations and steer our community’s gradual transformation into the premier walking and bicycle-friendly community where all our residents can easily integrate active transportation into their daily lives.”

Other engagement opportunities, including pop-up workshops, listening sessions and online engagement, will be held during the summer.

To learn more about the plan, including upcoming opportunities to participate and comment, visit EdinaMN.gov/PedestrianBicycleMasterPlan.