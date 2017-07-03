Voting open for Edina’s annual rotating public art exhibit

The city of Edina’s Arts & Culture Commission is celebrating public art through several outdoor sculpture exhibits displayed throughout the community and encourages the public to get involved. All pieces in the rotating exhibit are part of the annual People’s Choice Awards, as chosen by the public.

The sculptures will be on display until May 2018 and can be found at 50th & France, Grandview Square Park and the Edina Promenade. This year, the group has selected seven new sculptures:

1. “Lunar Trap” by James Bearden at the Edina Promenade

2. “Human Dynamics” by Andrew Arend at the Edina Promenade

3. “Full Sail” by Jon Kamrath at the Edina Promenade

4. “Crescendo” by Sam Spiczka at the Edina Promenade

5. “Rungs to Rings” by David Versluis at 50th & France

6. “Large Stone Mobile #2” by David Montague at Grandview Square Park

7. “Lost in Space” by Judd Nelson at Grandview Square Park

The public can vote for their favorite sculpture in person at the Edina Art Center, Centennial Lakes Park, Edina Senior Center or the Parks & Recreation Department at Edina City Hall. Community members can also view the pieces and vote online at EdinaArtCenter.com or through the city’s mobile app, Edina to Go. Public Art Edina, a working group of the commission, encourages community members to visit each display. Only one vote per person will be counted. Voting closes Sept. 30.

The first-place award winner will receive $1,500, the second-place award will receive $1,200 and the third-place award will receive $750. The top three People’s Choice winners will be invited to exhibit their sculptures for an additional year, for which they will receive honorariums of $500.

Winners of the 2016 Rotating Public Art Exhibit will also be on display through May 2018. “Peacock Display” by Judd Nelson is located at Edina Promenade and received the first-place award. “Horse Play” by Jim Dehne is located at 50th & France and received the second-place award. “Bonded Souls” by James Bearden is located at 50th & France and received the third-place award.

All sculptures will be actively marketed for purchase by Public Art Edina to individuals and local businesses. For more information about Public Art in Edina or for information about purchasing a sculpture, contact Frey at 952-903-5729 or [email protected]