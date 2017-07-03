Richfield Reds get their revenge

One week after falling 12-4 to Holy Angels, the Richfield Reds American Legion baseball team hoped to break a seven-game losing streak with a second matchup against Holy Angels June 27. Richfield’s Dino Garcia is tagged out at home by Holy Angels’ Spencer Graves on a double-steal attempt during the Reds’ 11-5 win over Holy Angels June 27. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Despite the lopsided loss a week earlier, Richfield entered its game against Holy Angels with a different mindset.

That different mindset helped Richfield throughout the game, as the Reds rebounded from an early 4-2 deficit to earn an 11-5 victory.

“We showed up ready to play today,” Reds head coach Jason Boie said. “I wish I knew what happened to them this afternoon, I don’t know.

“It was an up-and-down weekend and we missed out on getting our Sunday friendship game, so maybe having two days off and being able to get away and have a break did it. The difference was their energy and their excitement.”

Facing Holy Angels’ Will Koerner, who threw a complete game against the Reds during the two teams’ first matchup of the summer, the Reds felt more comfortable at the plate this time around.

“We took better approaches, and that was definitely an advantage,” Boie said. “You could hear them talking before the game, they were super excited about knowing what he throws and what he does, so we took that large scale and moved it small scale.

“Because of that knowledge they were able to have better at-bats.”

Nick Ulmer led the Reds by batting 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the victory.

“I feel good, I feel like we showed up to play for Holy Angels,” Ulmer said. “It was good to see the ball and pick up a couple hits for the big game.

“I was looking for fastballs, but both times they hung curveballs.”

Asa Carlson batted 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs on bloop singles for the Reds.

“I wanted to be aggressive and just attack him early,” Carlson said. “Nick Ulmer is always telling me softer is better, so I decided to just give it a shot.

“It is great to be able to compete with these guys and to contribute to the team.”

Chase Androff, Matt McGlinn and Nathan Daggett also picked up multi-hit games for the Reds. Richfield’s Nathan Daggett delivers a pitch during the Reds’ 11-5 win over Holy Angels June 27. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Daggett also starred on the mound, as he pitched four innings and allowed five hits, one unearned run and one walk while striking out two.

“I feel pretty good, and I expect myself to do that good,” Daggett said. “Nick [Ulmer] did a good job calling pitches and I executed.

“Some pitches I know I can throw in better sports, but all in all it was pretty good.”

Boie spoke highly of Daggett after the game.

“Nate Daggett is a guy every coach would love to have on his team,” Boie said. “He shows up every day, does what you ask, does it well, works hard.

“I’m a big attitude and effort guy and he shows up every day with a good attitude, he does what we ask and he works his butt off. He has been nothing short of consistent and that’s why when the game is close he comes in.”

With the Reds’ losing streak having snapped with the win over Holy Angels, Boie hopes his team can turn around its season.

“It was a different energy today and it was good to come from behind and score a bunch of runs late,” Boie said. “It finally shows them we can come out and play and then score some runs.

“We were down 4-2 and we came out and outscored them 9-1 after that.”

Richfield ended last week with a 6-0 loss to Giant Valley June 29.

For Holy Angels, the loss to the Reds was its fourth straight in what has become a six-game losing streak.

“This was our fourth loss in a row,” Holy Angels head coach Mike Rothstein said. “We beat Cretin Friday night, but we lost our next three games that were competitive to Roseville, St. Louis Park and Benilde.

“Tonight was a poor team loss. We hit the ball OK, but we just didn’t take care of the ball defensively, our pitchers didn’t throw strikes and things snowball from there.”

Rothstein has a different group of players at his disposal this summer than he did during the spring, which has led to some different results.

“In summer ball you try some new things, try guys in different positions for the spring,” Rothstein said. “We’re not sticking our top defense out there every game, so some guys are learning some positions they don’t know how to play yet and some guys are getting on the mound that aren’t varsity players or weren’t varsity players last year.”

Jack Pierazek led the Stars with three hits against Richfield. Jack Cronin, Spencer Graves and Sam Carlson each picked up two hits, while Cronin, Nick Campion, Graves and Peter Laird drove in runs for the Stars.

Holy Angels and Richfield will both partake in the Richfield-hosted Karnas Klassic beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Richfield High School.

