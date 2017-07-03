Letter: School board was courageous in its decision

To the editor:

I am writing in response to the letter from David Von Ahnen. In his letter Mr. Von Ahnen notes that he doesn’t claim to know all the details related to the termination of R-STEM School Outreach Worker Jessi Martinez.

It is important to understand that the people who attended and disrupted (to the point of calling board members racists and menacing them physically) the May 15 board meeting would not have had all the details either due to the rules relating to the school district’s termination process.

As a Richfield School Board Member for 12 years, I know that the district administrators are people of integrity. I have every confidence that the employee in question was not terminated “for her intention to show support for the racial diversity of our community.”

Staff members in the schools have been showing support for racial diversity for many years.

Board members sometimes have to make unpopular decisions for the good of the district.

I appreciate the courage of members who put the concerns of the schools ahead of any concern about being re-elected. I know the current members of the school board and can attest that they are working hard to make Richfield Public Schools a place where all students can find success.

Todd Nollenberger

Richfield