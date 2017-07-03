Letter: New obstructions on Nicollet make little sense

To the editor:

Richfield has added new obstructions on Nicollet Avenue to yet further impede vehicle traffic.

First they remove 50 percent of vehicle capacity to add bike lanes then they add these new pylons so that if a bus is stopped for passengers and someone is attempting to turn left, you have absolutely no option but to sit and wait for one of the two to move.

I wonder if anyone ever took the time to conduct a traffic study to count vehicle numbers and bike numbers.

Removing 50 percent of vehicle capacity just for bikes makes little sense and then to add the new pylons makes even less sense.

Mike McLean

Richfield