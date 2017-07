George E. Skluzacek

(March 1, 1941 – June 23, 2017)

Skluzacek, George E. age 76 of Apple Valley passed away on June 23, 2017.

Former assistant principal at Edina High School.

Mass of Christian Burial was 11AM Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 East Cliff Rd. Burnsville, MN. Visitation was Wednesday, 5-8pm at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave. Apple Valley, MN. and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment, Lonsdale, MN.

