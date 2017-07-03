Bloomingtons’s HRA receives block grant funding

There was uncertainty in March, but the city learned last week that most of the federal money anticipated for home improvement projects in the city will be available for the coming fiscal year.

The city’s annual Community Development Block Grant budget and action plan, approved by the Bloomington City Council this spring, was missing one important piece. It anticipated a federal grant allocation of $426,825, the same amount the city received for the current fiscal year, but had no certainty of receiving any portion of it

A budget proposal by Pres. Donald Trump called for the elimination of Community Development Block Grants, which was concerning to members of the city council.

Bryan Hartman, the program manager of Bloomington’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, learned last week, however, that the city will receive a grant for the coming fiscal year, albeit about $21,000 less that the current year’s grant. The decrease essentially means the city will offer one less home improvement loan during the coming fiscal year, but overall the allocation announcement was “better news than we expected,” Hartman said.

The grant money helps the city finance single-family home rehabilitation loans, one of several program in which the city offers home improvement assistance. A popular program is available to homeowners whose family earns up to 80 percent of the area median income. The loan provides up to $35,000 through a deferred loan, at 2 percent interest, that is due when the home is sold, according to Hartman.

The city typically issues such loans to 30 or more homeowners annually under the program, and also extends loans to an additional 30 or more homeowners through a similar program, which is available to homeowners that earn up to 100 percent of the area median income. That program, however, requires an equity match by the homeowners, Hartman explained.

The city’s home improvement loan program dates back to the 1980s, and has been “a great way to help the city’s housing stock to be maintained,” he noted.

While the grant money helps fund the loan program, it also receives funding through the repayment of loans. Community Development Block Grant money is also allocated to other programs, including $20,000 that the city contributes to Senior Community Services, a regional organization that assists seniors with home maintenance activities, Hartman explained.

Other programs the Housing and Redevelopment Authority offers includes a home purchase program in partnership with the West Hennepin Affordable Housing Land Trust. The program helps low-income families achieve home ownership in participating cities through financial assistance of the land trust. The city has committed $50,000 toward the purchase of homes in Bloomington, budgeting for two homes during the current fiscal year and three for the next fiscal year, according to Hartman.

Facilitation of the property purchases is handled by the land trust, which selects homes in need of rehabilitation. The land trust receives funding from several sources and essentially helps buy down the cost of the home to make it affordable for the family it selects to receive the house. The family purchases the house, but the land trust retains the title to the land. Therefore, the family is required to sell the house back to the land trust, which would use the house to assist another low-income family, Hartman explained.

“We’re trying to serve as many people as we can with our resources,” he said.