Bloomington’s Summer Fete to ring in 4th of July

Cities across the state will light up the sky to celebrate Independence Day, and Bloomington will once again lead the way.

The city’s annual Summer Fete celebration begins 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, along 84th Street, west of Normandale Boulevard.

Inflatable attractions and musical entertainment for children will run 5-9 p.m., with unlimited access to the inflatable attractions available for $15. Individual visits to the inflatable attractions will be available for $2, and additional attractions will be available for an additional fee.

Entertainment for children begins at 5 p.m. with Rachel Kroog’s Summer Fun Show. The one-hour performance will be followed by Rachel Kroog’s Patriotic Show at 6:20.

Music at the Normandale Lake Bandshell also begins at 5 p.m., featuring Pop ROCKS. The Bloomington Medalist Band will precede the evening’s fireworks, beginning at 8:40 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 10 p.m. near the Hyland Lake ski jump.

Parking is available in four ramps along 84th Street, and road restrictions in the vicinity. Eastbound 84th Street, from Chalet Road to Normandale Boulevard, will close at 5 p.m.

Additional information is available online at tr.im/fete17.