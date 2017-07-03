Community & People

Bloomington community line, June 29

The following Bloomington students received degrees from Normandale Community College of Bloomington: Basra Abdi, A.S., engineering broad field;  Kathryn Adkins, A.S., elementary education foundations; ;  Colin Asmus, A.A., liberal education;  Julia Baier, A.A., liberal education;  Nathaniel Baier, A.A., liberal education;  Emma Becker, A.A., liberal education;  Harrison Becker, A.A., liberal education;  Hannah Berg, A.S., nursing;  Chase Bernard, A.F.A., music;  Michael Bickel, A.S., law enforcement; ;  Megan Bloomquist, A.A., liberal education;  Sarah Braman, A.A., liberal education;  Kallan Brown, A.A., liberal education;  Phu Bui, A.A., liberal education;  Emma Burns, A.S., elementary education foundations; ;  Jesse Bye, A.A., liberal education;  Daniel Cajucom-Brown, A.A., liberal education;  Tatiana Capmari, A.S., accounting; ;  Susan Cassidy, A.A., liberal education;  Leon Chambers, A.A., liberal education;  Leon Chambers, A.F.A., theatre performance; John Cisler, A.A.S., health care systems technology;  Leroy Crain, A.A., liberal education;  Nathanael Davidson, A.A., liberal education;  John Dinh, A.A., liberal education;  Kevin Dunn, A.S., computer science;  Rebekah Dye, certificate, community health worker and navigator; Zana El-Ghandour, A.S., dental hygiene;  Lauren Elijah, A.A., liberal education;  Khalid Essa, A.A., liberal education;  Anastasia Evans, A.A., liberal education;  Shayla Felling, A.S., elementary education foundations;  Tamara Figueroa, A.A., liberal education;  Michael Fobbe, A.A., liberal education;  Emily Foley, A.A., liberal education;  Nicole Franklin, A.A., liberal education;  JoAnn Friesz, A.S., accounting;  Christopher George, A.A.S., business: marketing and management; Noah Goblirsch, A.A., liberal education;  Quyen Hang, A.A., liberal education;  Holly Hanks, A.A., liberal education;  Joseph Hanson, A.S., nursing; Kyle Hayes, A.A., liberal education;  Kyle Hayes, A.S., computer science;  Jordan Hellerud, A.S., law enforcement;  Sara Hultner, A.A., liberal education;  Adam Huss, A.A., liberal education; Faiza Hussein, A.A., liberal education;  Eli Jeans, A.A., liberal education;  Caroline Jilek, A.A., liberal education;  Alicia Johnson, A.A., liberal education;  Eudora Johnson, A.A., liberal education;  James Jones, A.A., liberal education;  James Jones, A.S., engineering broad field; Brandon Kassick, A.A., liberal education;  Jennan Kellogg, A.A., liberal education;  Rowen Kellogg, A.A., liberal education;  Rowen Kellogg, A.S., criminal justice; Daniel Knigge, A.A., liberal education;  Davin Kong, A.S., computer science;  Sarah Kottwitz, A.A., liberal education;  Kristin Krause, A.A.S., computer technology;  Vanessa Kremer, A.A., liberal education;  Brianna Larson, A.A., liberal education;  Brianna Larson, certificate, Spanish; Shawn Larson, A.A., liberal education;  Amy Lee, A.A., liberal education;  Nichalos Lee, A.A., liberal education;  Nakia Lewis, A.A.S., computer technology;  Nakia Lewis, A.A.S., health care systems technology;  Leia Liang, A.A., liberal education;  Brandon Ly, A.A., liberal education;  Brandon Ly, A.S., computer science;  Mohamad Manla, A.S., accounting;  Annie Marshall, A.A.S., business: marketing and management; Annie Marshall, certificate, management; Annie Marshall, certificate, marketing; Robert Martz, A.S., applied mathematics; Sara Merchant, A.A., liberal education;  Paul Miller, A.A., liberal education;  Paul Miller, A.S., accounting;  Erin Momany, A.S., engineering broad field; Naomi Nagel, A.S., engineering broad field; Ashley Neuenfeldt, A.A., liberal education;  Lian Ng, A.S., business; Michelle Nguyen, A.A., liberal education;  Thu Nguyen, A.S., accounting;  Thuc Nguyen, A.S., business; Chibulke Obinnah, A.A.S., computers/information management; Simon Olmstead, A.A., liberal education;  Peter Olson, A.A., liberal education;  Peter Olson, A.S., applied mathematics; Emme Osmonson, A.A., liberal education;  Vincent Otucho, A.S., computer science;  Alexis Patillo, A.S., criminal justice; Aaron Pfau, A.A., liberal education;  April Pierce, A.A., liberal education;  Elaina Pliego, A.A., liberal education;  David Pugasevich, A.A., liberal education;  John Rettmann, A.A., liberal education;  Lucas Rodriguez, A.A., liberal education;  Rocio Rubio, A.A., liberal education;  Kristy Sandland, A.A., liberal education;  Alexandra Sather, A.A., liberal education;  Abby Schaehrer, A.A., liberal education;  Katharine Schneerer, A.A., liberal education;  Sarah Schultz, A.A., liberal education;  Christian Shelton, A.A., liberal education;  Chandra Smetana, A.S., dental hygiene; Benjamin Smith, A.S., health sciences broad field; Sarah Smith, A.A., liberal education;  Alina Smolskaya, A.S., business; Sara Sok, A.S., engineering broad field; Mariah Steigauf, A.S., elementary education foundations;  Joseph Sullivan, A.A., liberal education;  Sushil Suresh Kumar, A.A., liberal education;  Toren Svendsen, A.A., liberal education;  Linnea Temte, A.S., nursing; Rebecca Timmer, A.A., liberal education;  Ha Tran, A.A., liberal education;  Ha Tran, A.S., health sciences broad field; Megan Vanderzanden, A.A., liberal education;  Nguyen Vu, A.A., liberal education;  Dalton Webb, A.F.A., theatre production and design; Grace Werner, A.A., liberal education;  Seth Wick, A.A., liberal education;  Seth Wick, A.S., computer science;  Kailey Witt, A.A., liberal education.

 

Jack McNeill of Bloomington received a B.S. degree from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

 

Brittany Hurlbut of Bloomington was named to the spring semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.