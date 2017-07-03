Bloomington community line, June 29

The following Bloomington students received degrees from Normandale Community College of Bloomington: Basra Abdi, A.S., engineering broad field; Kathryn Adkins, A.S., elementary education foundations; ; Colin Asmus, A.A., liberal education; Julia Baier, A.A., liberal education; Nathaniel Baier, A.A., liberal education; Emma Becker, A.A., liberal education; Harrison Becker, A.A., liberal education; Hannah Berg, A.S., nursing; Chase Bernard, A.F.A., music; Michael Bickel, A.S., law enforcement; ; Megan Bloomquist, A.A., liberal education; Sarah Braman, A.A., liberal education; Kallan Brown, A.A., liberal education; Phu Bui, A.A., liberal education; Emma Burns, A.S., elementary education foundations; ; Jesse Bye, A.A., liberal education; Daniel Cajucom-Brown, A.A., liberal education; Tatiana Capmari, A.S., accounting; ; Susan Cassidy, A.A., liberal education; Leon Chambers, A.A., liberal education; Leon Chambers, A.F.A., theatre performance; John Cisler, A.A.S., health care systems technology; Leroy Crain, A.A., liberal education; Nathanael Davidson, A.A., liberal education; John Dinh, A.A., liberal education; Kevin Dunn, A.S., computer science; Rebekah Dye, certificate, community health worker and navigator; Zana El-Ghandour, A.S., dental hygiene; Lauren Elijah, A.A., liberal education; Khalid Essa, A.A., liberal education; Anastasia Evans, A.A., liberal education; Shayla Felling, A.S., elementary education foundations; Tamara Figueroa, A.A., liberal education; Michael Fobbe, A.A., liberal education; Emily Foley, A.A., liberal education; Nicole Franklin, A.A., liberal education; JoAnn Friesz, A.S., accounting; Christopher George, A.A.S., business: marketing and management; Noah Goblirsch, A.A., liberal education; Quyen Hang, A.A., liberal education; Holly Hanks, A.A., liberal education; Joseph Hanson, A.S., nursing; Kyle Hayes, A.A., liberal education; Kyle Hayes, A.S., computer science; Jordan Hellerud, A.S., law enforcement; Sara Hultner, A.A., liberal education; Adam Huss, A.A., liberal education; Faiza Hussein, A.A., liberal education; Eli Jeans, A.A., liberal education; Caroline Jilek, A.A., liberal education; Alicia Johnson, A.A., liberal education; Eudora Johnson, A.A., liberal education; James Jones, A.A., liberal education; James Jones, A.S., engineering broad field; Brandon Kassick, A.A., liberal education; Jennan Kellogg, A.A., liberal education; Rowen Kellogg, A.A., liberal education; Rowen Kellogg, A.S., criminal justice; Daniel Knigge, A.A., liberal education; Davin Kong, A.S., computer science; Sarah Kottwitz, A.A., liberal education; Kristin Krause, A.A.S., computer technology; Vanessa Kremer, A.A., liberal education; Brianna Larson, A.A., liberal education; Brianna Larson, certificate, Spanish; Shawn Larson, A.A., liberal education; Amy Lee, A.A., liberal education; Nichalos Lee, A.A., liberal education; Nakia Lewis, A.A.S., computer technology; Nakia Lewis, A.A.S., health care systems technology; Leia Liang, A.A., liberal education; Brandon Ly, A.A., liberal education; Brandon Ly, A.S., computer science; Mohamad Manla, A.S., accounting; Annie Marshall, A.A.S., business: marketing and management; Annie Marshall, certificate, management; Annie Marshall, certificate, marketing; Robert Martz, A.S., applied mathematics; Sara Merchant, A.A., liberal education; Paul Miller, A.A., liberal education; Paul Miller, A.S., accounting; Erin Momany, A.S., engineering broad field; Naomi Nagel, A.S., engineering broad field; Ashley Neuenfeldt, A.A., liberal education; Lian Ng, A.S., business; Michelle Nguyen, A.A., liberal education; Thu Nguyen, A.S., accounting; Thuc Nguyen, A.S., business; Chibulke Obinnah, A.A.S., computers/information management; Simon Olmstead, A.A., liberal education; Peter Olson, A.A., liberal education; Peter Olson, A.S., applied mathematics; Emme Osmonson, A.A., liberal education; Vincent Otucho, A.S., computer science; Alexis Patillo, A.S., criminal justice; Aaron Pfau, A.A., liberal education; April Pierce, A.A., liberal education; Elaina Pliego, A.A., liberal education; David Pugasevich, A.A., liberal education; John Rettmann, A.A., liberal education; Lucas Rodriguez, A.A., liberal education; Rocio Rubio, A.A., liberal education; Kristy Sandland, A.A., liberal education; Alexandra Sather, A.A., liberal education; Abby Schaehrer, A.A., liberal education; Katharine Schneerer, A.A., liberal education; Sarah Schultz, A.A., liberal education; Christian Shelton, A.A., liberal education; Chandra Smetana, A.S., dental hygiene; Benjamin Smith, A.S., health sciences broad field; Sarah Smith, A.A., liberal education; Alina Smolskaya, A.S., business; Sara Sok, A.S., engineering broad field; Mariah Steigauf, A.S., elementary education foundations; Joseph Sullivan, A.A., liberal education; Sushil Suresh Kumar, A.A., liberal education; Toren Svendsen, A.A., liberal education; Linnea Temte, A.S., nursing; Rebecca Timmer, A.A., liberal education; Ha Tran, A.A., liberal education; Ha Tran, A.S., health sciences broad field; Megan Vanderzanden, A.A., liberal education; Nguyen Vu, A.A., liberal education; Dalton Webb, A.F.A., theatre production and design; Grace Werner, A.A., liberal education; Seth Wick, A.A., liberal education; Seth Wick, A.S., computer science; Kailey Witt, A.A., liberal education.

Jack McNeill of Bloomington received a B.S. degree from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Brittany Hurlbut of Bloomington was named to the spring semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.