Barefooted dash from Mall of America proves unsuccessful

A 19-year-old West St. Paul man’s dash for freedom from Mall of America came up short as he was apprehended on the grounds of Bloomington’s last remaining farm.

The suspect was arrested the evening of June 20, shortly after the vehicle he was driving was identified by a mall license plate scanner as being stolen. A sergeant investigating the report identified the vehicle in the east parking ramp of the mall, and observed the suspect preparing to exit the vehicle, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The sergeant didn’t initially confront the man. He waited for another officer to arrive, and observed the suspect while standing behind a van. As the suspect was walking away from the vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, the sergeant’s phone received an alert notification, which the suspect heard. The sergeant then confronted the man and attempted to detain him, but the suspect attempted to flee, Clauson explained.

The sergeant and suspect fell to the ground during their confrontation. The suspect was able to get up, however, and flee the parking ramp, losing his shoes in the process, Clauson noted.

That didn’t deter the suspect, as he fled the parking ramp on foot and ran toward the farm, southeast of the mall. He made it to farm property, but a Minnesota State Patrol officer in the vicinity spotted the fleeing suspect and apprehended him, Clauson said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Minneapolis three days earlier. The owner said that she had left the vehicle unlocked while it was parked in Dinkytown, and a spare key was hidden inside the vehicle. The suspect claimed that he borrowed the car from a friend who had stolen it, Clauson added.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, obstructing a police officer and fleeing a police officer on foot.

Car troubles

Another stolen vehicle was recovered thanks to the patrolling of police department reserve officers.

The officers were checking the boat launch area at the south end of Lyndale Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. June 17 and ran a license plate check on a 2006 Hyundai. A 32-year-old man with no permanent address was standing outside the vehicle while a 38-year-old South Haven, Minnesota, woman was approaching him from the boat launch area. The duo opened the hood of the car and began examining the engine. The vehicle license plate identified it as stolen, so the reserve officers called a patrol officer to the scene, Clauson explained.

When patrol officers arrived the suspects began walking away from the vehicle, but the duo was questioned and arrested. A search of the suspects turned up keys to the vehicle in the woman’s purse, and the man had suspected methamphetamine in his possession, Clauson said. A search of the vehicle also turned up drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs, she noted.

The duo was booked for possession of narcotics in addition to possession of the stolen vehicle. The woman claimed that she knew the owner of the vehicle, who had recently died, and was in the process of purchasing the car, Clauson added.

Assault arrest

A 49-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic and second-degree assault following a confrontation with his wife.

Police officers were dispatched to the 10300 block of Fifth Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. June 17. Both the suspect and his 37-yer-old wife had called the police to report they had been assaulted by their spouse, according to Clauson.

The suspect said that the couple argued when he came home and that she punched him in the face and scratched his arm. The woman said she intended to leave the house during the argument and was attempting to gather personal possessions, which her husband had hidden. She told the officers that he then struck her, knocking her to the ground, and began hitting her in the head with a dog dish before grabbing a knife in the kitchen and threatening to kill her, Clauson explained.

The woman had bruising on the side of her face and on her arm when interviewed by officers, and said that she scratched her husband’s arm when he was pulling her from the doorway as she tried to exit the home, Clauson noted.

The couple’s 10-year-old son said that he saw his father push his mother down, she added.

Bad check

Two people were arrested after an unsuccessful attempt to cash a check at SuperCash.

A 26-year-old Hopkins man presented a business check for $440 shortly after 6:30 p.m. June 20. During verification of the check from an electric company, it was determined that the check had been stolen earlier in the month. Checks from the business were inside a vehicle that was stolen in south Minneapolis. The vehicle had been recovered, but the checks inside of it were missing, according to Clauson.

SuperCash, 7848 Portland Ave., denied the transaction and reported the incident to the police, providing a license plate for the suspect’s vehicle. Officers responding to the report found the vehicle still parked in the shopping center’s parking lot. Inside were the suspect, a 25-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 26-year-old Minneapolis man. The Hopkins man was arrested on suspicion of possessing and forging a stolen check. While being questioned by police officers, the Minneapolis woman said she had methamphetamine in her possession, and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The Minneapolis man had an outstanding warrant and was arrested as well, Clauson explained.

Expensive tastes

A 29-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested on suspicion of theft, accused of stealing $7,200 worth of merchandise at the Mall of America Nordstrom store.

The man is accused of removing a $5,600 pearl necklace from a store mannequin and grabbing a $1,600 purse from the store. He left the store without paying for the merchandise, but never made it out of the mall. Loss prevention officers were unable to detain him initially, but he was spotted by a police officer near a food court on the mall’s third floor, and had the merchandise in his backpack, Clauson said.

