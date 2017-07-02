‘Sofia’ signals Richfield’s furthered friendship with Heredia, Costa Rica

Sculptor Guillermo Hernández and Sofia Rodriguez yank off the veil on “Sofia,” the newest addition to the collection of sculptures spread across the city of Richfield. Hernández crafted the sculpture, which was modeled after Sofia and her older sister Lucia. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

The international product of three years of work and a 26-year friendship was unveiled June 26 at Heredia Park.

A sculpture called “Sofia,” depicting a girl playing soccer, now stands in the park, adjacent to the Richfield Municipal Center. The work honors Richfield’s Friendship City relationship with Heredia, Costa Rica, that began in 1991.

It is the second sculpture by Heredia artist Guillermo Hernández to grace the city. The art professor also created “Alianza,” which stands in the Kirchbak Sculpture Garden, located behind Woodlake Centre near the corner of West 66th Street and Lyndale Avenue.

Hernández was present for the dedication of “Sofia,” along with Sofia Rodriguez Bustos, the 9-year-old who served as the model for the statue along with her 12-year-old sister, Lucia. The soccer-playing sisters now live near Dallas, Texas, but had moved from Heredia to Minnesota, living in the west metro until recently. Guillermo Hernández and Sofia Bustos Rodriguez pose with “Sofia.”

“I told (Sofia) she’s really special. She’s one of two people in the city of Richfield that has their own statue,” joked former Richfield Mayor Marty Kirsch, who himself was immortalized with a sculpture outside the City Bella condo high-rise. Kirsch was part of Richfield’s first delegation to visit Heredia for the Friendship City arrangement.

The idea for the sculpture was conceived three years ago, Richfield Recreation Director Jim Topitzhofer said as he introduced the sculpture. Hernández, who has greeted visitors from Richfield numerous times and has sculptures featured across the Heredia, provided free labor for the project, Topitzhofer added.

“I’ve got to tell you that this statue we have here really makes our park complete,” he said.

Soccer was chosen as the theme, he added, “because both cities highly value families and active living.” Artist Guillermo Hernández, left, and Sofia Rodriguez embrace as Ahmad Ansari, chair of the Richfield Friendship City Commission, conducts a June 24 presentation inside the Richfield Municipal Center about “Sofia,” the sculpture that was unveiled that day at Heredia Park, next to the Richfield Municipal Center. The presentation took place inside as rain poured down, but the weather cooperated in time for the sculpture’s outdoor unveiling. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Sofia and Lucia – 9 and 12 years old, respectively – were found through an uncle of theirs who has worked with Richfield on Friendship City projects, according to Cynthy Mandl, who helped coordinate the sculpture project.

Despite its appearance, “Sophia” is not made of bronze, but of a fiberglass resin. “We had to overcome some obstacles, and the biggest one was choosing the materials for the sculpture,” Topitzhofer said.

Bronze would have been too costly to be cast and shipped, he explained, but the resin is lighter and will stand up to Minnesota winters.

Topitzhofer remembers going to the airport to pick up the crate containing the work, and prying open the lid for the first time in the presence of Friendship City Commission members.

“Remember when we opened it?” he called out to the commissioners attending the dedication. “ … we all got to see Sofia for the first time and it was so fun. … That was a night I’ll never forget.”

Hernández received a certificate of appreciation from the city of Richfield to commemorate his contribution.

“What a treasure it is,” Topitzhofer said, “and what a generous man he is.”

