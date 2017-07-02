Edina’s Sweeney ready to join Gophers

Track, CC star reflects on her high school days

Tate Sweeney, one of the most successful distance runners in Edina High history, is staying close to home for college.

She has accepted a partial scholarship offer to join the women’s track and cross country programs at the University of Minnesota, beginning this fall.

Part of Sweeney’s decision was based on her desire to go to college in the Midwest, and part of it was her respect for the Minnesota coaching staff, headed by Matt Bingle and Sarah Hopkins. Edina High track star Tate Sweeney (left) battles her longtime rival Bit Klecker of Hopkins during a meet this spring. The two girls will be teammates at the University of Minnesota this fall. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“I was recruited mainly for track,” said Sweeney, who has run on Edina’s state-champion 4×800-meter relay teams each of the last two years. She also earned a silver medal in the open 800 her junior year.

Add to that the two state Class AA cross country titles the Hornets won in 2015 and 2016, and one can see why the Gophers were anxious to recruit Sweeney.

Throughout her six-year career as a Hornet varsity runner, Sweeney viewed herself as a team player. In track, she was willing to do relays or open events, depending on where the team needed her.

“Tate will step up to a new intensity level with the Gophers,” said Edina head track coach Lynn Sosnowski. “And I believe she is fully capable of rising to the challenge. She will probably run the 800 and the 1,500 for the track team.”

During the cross country season, Sweeney will adapt to a 6K distance after running 5K races in high school last season.

“Tate has the mental game to make the adjustment,” said Sosnowski.

At Edina, Sweeney was part of an outstanding distance crew that featured junior Emily Kompelien, along with four other 2017 graduates – Anna Hage, Brynn LiaBraaten, Hannah Mitchell and Amanda Mosborg. Sweeney, Hage, Mosborg and sophomore Maria Rickman comprised Edina’s winning 4×800 relay this spring. In 2016, when Edina set a state record in that relay, Kompelien ran in place of Hage.

Along with Sweeney, several of her teammates are college bound. LiaBraaten is going to a Division I program, Marquette University. Hage will run at Bethel University and Mosborg is moving on to Carleton College in Northfield. Mitchell will attend the University of Wisconsin, but as of now is not planning to try out for the varsity, Sosnowski said.

When she first joined the Edina cross country team as a seventh-grader, Sweeney had no idea that her casual interest in running would someday lead to a Division I scholarship.

“That seems like a long time ago,” she said. “I first joined the cross country team because my sister [Logan] was on it. The older girls in the program were welcoming, but it was physically painful at first, and I asked myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

The answer came late in the season when Sweeney earned an All-Lake Conference medal for the first time.

“It was confusing,” she said. “I didn’t know what all-conference was, but when they handed me a plaque, that was cool.”

It was the first of many running awards she would eventually win.

“Our senior captain my seventh-grade year was Piper Bain,” Sweeney recalled. “She finished in the top 10 in every race, and I used her as a bench mark. Matt Gabrielson had come in as the cross country coach that year. I saw his love for running and how he wanted the program to work. It was a serious environment.”

As the years passed, the program became more and more serious, and Edina has the gold medals to prove it.

“When I first began running on the varsity [cross country] team, Wayzata was the No. 1 team,” said Sweeney. “I have enjoyed watching the dynamics change. We went from being a team with potential to a team that has done great things.”

Although nothing is set in stone with the Gophers, Sweeney said she might redshirt during the cross country season. In track there’s a better chance she’ll run on varsity right away.

“With Edina, I always wanted to do my best for the school and the community,” said Sweeney. “Now I want to do my best for the University. I need to stay on my game.

Our incoming class includes some of the girls I ran against in high school – Bit Klecker from Hopkins, Jaycie Thomsen from Wayzata, Molly Roach from Bloomington Jefferson, Sophie Schmitz from Willmar and Anastasia Korzenowski from Chanhassen. I am so excited. The more I get to know them, the more I love those girls.”

Sweeney is training daily this summer as she gets in shape for the fall season.

“I might not run as many miles as I did last summer,” she said. “This summer I’m working on my pace, going faster.”

Looking back on the success she had in high school, Sweeney plans to stick with her winning formula.

“I’ll hydrate, eat well and get at least eight hours sleep every night,” she said. “Usually, if I’m not training, I’m studying.”

The daughter of Dan and Chris Sweeney of Edina, is leaning toward an education major at the U of M.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]