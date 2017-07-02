Edina crime report for the week of June 12-18

For June 12-18, the Edina Police Department answered the following calls:

June 12 – A burglary by an unknown person of a TV valued at $1,400 was reported on the 5500 block of Halifax Lane.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 3200 block of 76th Street West.

A 36-year-old New Prague man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 7300 block of Highway 100.

A theft by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $312 was reported on the 7500 block of York Avenue.

June 13 – A theft by an unknown person of a statue valued at $25,000 was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of headphones valued at $150 was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.

An 18-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for the theft of miscellaneous items valued at $95 after shoplifting at Macy’s on the 100 block of Southdale

Center.

A theft by an unknown person of an iPhone valued at $200 was reported on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.

A 41-year-old New Brighton woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on the 4400 block of 76th Street.

A 44-year-old Chanhassen woman was arrested for possession of marijuana, second-degree DWI and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $2,800 was reported on the 6200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.

June 14 – A theft by an unknown person of a bicycle valued at $700 was reported on the 5100 block of France Avenue.

A burglary by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $3,558 was reported on the 6100 block of Eden Prairie Road.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $243 was reported on the 4000 block of Monterey.

Counterfeit currency was reported on the 10 block of Southdale Center.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault on the 5800 block of Creek Valley Road.

June 15 – An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.

A theft by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $486 was reported on the 6000 block of Blake Ridge Road.

June 16 – A 58-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard.

A theft by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $824 was reported on the 1560 block of Southdale Center.

A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested for the theft of miscellaneous items valued at $73 after shoplifting at CVS on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.

June 17 – A 48-year-old Shreveport, Louisiana man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street.

A 22-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 5700 block of Highway 62.

A 20-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 5100 block of Highway 62.

A 41-year-old Edina man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Vernon Avenue and Ayrshire Boulevard.

A 28-year-old Edina man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

A theft by an unknown person from automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $177 was reported on the 3100 block of 69th Street.

A burglary by an unknown person of a bicycle valued at $500 was reported on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of a garage door opener valued at $100 was reported on the 3100 block of 69th Street.

A theft by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $11 was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street.

A theft by an unknown person of a gym bag valued at $20 was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street.

A 39-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 11300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

June 18 – A 25-year-old South St. Paul man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 6900 block of Highway 100.

A 33-year-old New Brighton man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 7000 block of Highway 100.