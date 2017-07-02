Adoption begins for dogs seized from Bloomington warehouse

Several dogs seized earlier this month in Bloomington have found a new home barely a week after they were taken to the Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley.

The adoption process began with 10 of the 37 dogs the Humane Society picked up June 13 at a warehouse in east Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department and Humane Society seized the animals following a call from a neighboring business in the warehouse complex, expressing concern due to the noise and smell emanating from a warehouse unit rented by Luv Me Again Animal Rescue.

The operator of Luv Me Again, a 28-year-old Bloomington woman, was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty as a result of the seizure and had 10 days to challenge the seizure of the dogs by the Humane Society. Instead she signed over her rights to the animals, allowing the Humane Society to put the dogs up for adoption once veterinarians determined they were healthy enough for a new home, according to Zach Nugent, a content and media producer for the Humane Society.

Beginning with 10 dogs on June 21, several more have been offered for adoption in the days that followed. Nugent anticipates all 37 dogs will be put up for adoption within a few weeks. The animals are available at the Humane Society’s Golden Valley facility for a fee, and a list of Luv Me Again dogs up for adoption is available online at tr.im/luv.

The dogs were found in a warehouse that was not zoned for animal kenneling, with many of the dogs sharing individual kennels. The animals did not have access to food or water, and many of the kennels had urine and feces in them.

Luv Me Again Animal Rescue claimed through its website to be a nonprofit organization. The website was “down for maintenance” a day after the seizure, but had touted that its animals were rescued from harmful, abusive or neglectful situations. It also claimed that the dogs lived in foster care since the organization did not have a shelter, and that the dogs received full medical attention, as well as food, water, shelter and love.

There is no baseline for what constitutes an animal rescue, according to Nugent. Individuals looking to adopt an animal from a shelter or rescue organization should look into the organization and ask questions rather than assume the animals have been cared for prior to adoption. He recommended asking questions about the organization’s practices, and asking to see facilities where the animals are being cared for prior to adoption. If the operators of an organization are hesitant to answer questions or unwilling to divulge information, it may be a sign that the animals aren’t being cared for prior to adoption, Nugent explained.

Adoption organizations typically charge adoption fees to help recoup a portion of the costs of caring for the animals. The fee charged by the Humane Society is based upon several factors, including the dog’s age, breed, behavior and health. Dogs offered from Luv Me Again were available for fees up to $470, and fees in the range of $200 to $400 are typical for animals being adopted from rescue organizations, Nugent said.

The proprietor of Luv Me Again was not charged following her arrest, and the case remains under investigation. Her operation may have been in violation of state statutes for animal care, and the warehouse where the dogs were seized did not meet Bloomington’s regulations for animal kenneling, according to Doug Junker, the city’s license examiner.