State tournament experience motivates Edina’s Webb

Hornet tennis star looks to bright future

While he was in elementary school in Edina, John Webb tried virtually every sport.

He competed in hockey and football and also enjoyed individual sports, such as swimming golf and tennis.

“I love competing, whether I’m playing tennis or Monopoly,” Webb said recently.

While he has settled on tennis as his only varsity sport, Webb continues to dabble in other sports. Among his favorites are in-house soccer, flag football and rec basketball. Edina High’s first singles player, John Webb, positions himself to put away an overhead during a match on the Edina Community Center tennis courts. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

He is competing in tennis tournaments this summer and also doing some goalkeeping for his in-house soccer team.

“John is a great athlete,” said Edina High tennis coach Gary Aasen, whose team finished sixth in the State Class AA Tournament recently. “His strength is that he’s able to get to so many balls.”

Webb starred at first singles for the Hornets and won a berth in the individual singles draw at state.

In state team matches, Edina lost to Mounds View and Rochester Mayo in 4-3 matches and beat St. Cloud Tech 6-1.

One of the best things about the Hornet team is that all four singles starters and four of the six doubles starters will return next spring.

“We’re excited for next year,” said Webb. “There are so many good teams now … it’s exciting to go to state and play on that stage.”

Webb will return as a senior captain next spring, while the other three singles starters – Ryne Reger, Luke Westholder and Otto Schreiner – all have years remaining in their prep tennis careers. Reger will be a sophomore, Westholder will be a freshman and Schreiner will be an eighth-grader next spring. Schreiner (20-5) had the best record among the varsity singles players as the No. 4 player.

Webb spoke enthusiastically of his younger teammates.

“Ryne Reger is always battling and coming up with great shots,” he said. “He is very crafty. Luke Westholder came a long way this season, and now he is getting to the net more. I hit with Otto Schreiner outside of our practices. Otto is fast and able to get to almost every ball. He will be a great player in the future.”

Webb competed against many of the state’s best players this year, including Ben Wheaton from Minnetonka, Gavin Young from Eastview, Sebastian Vile from Rochester Mayo and Thomas Gillach from Chisago Lakes.

Wheaton won the state consolation title in singles and led Minnetonka to the state Class AA team championship, while Vile placed second in the state singles draw.

“There is no shortage of talent in No. 1 singles,” said Webb. “I never had an easy match this season.”

Webb’s main concern is always the team. He tried to help the younger players with advice and encouragement and was always looking for ways to make the team better.

“I think I helped the younger singles players, and they showed me a couple things, too,” he said. “Next year, we should be more competitive individually and as a unit.”

Going into his senior year, Webb is beginning to look at options for college. He would like to play tennis, but said, “Academics will be first and tennis will be second when I make my decision.”

Webb will look to Hornet head coach Gary Aasen for advice and guidance. Aasen played college tennis for the University of Minnesota.

“Gary is the best coach I’ve ever worked with,” said Webb. “I consider him one of the best tennis coaches in the state. On every changeover, he has something valuable for me. And when he coaches our team, he helps everyone, including the exhibition players.”

Webb, who carries a 3.9 GPA, said he applies the lessons he has learned on the tennis courts to every-day life.

“Tennis helps a person understand teamwork and how to work through problems,” he said.

On the occasions when he needs help solving problems, Webb turns to his parents, Rob and Terri Webb.

“They are supportive and encourage me to do my best,” said Webb.

The tennis star added that he enjoys representing Edina High School “because of the great tradition in athletics, and tennis in particular.”

All-Lake Team

Webb learned last week that he had been named to the All-Lake Conference tennis team along with Edina’s first doubles tandem of Noah Shane and Harrison Tuttle.

All three Edina players were individual state qualifiers this year.

Other members of the All-Lake team are Carter Smiley, Trevor Smiley, Frank Stich and Jacob Stork from Minnetonka, John Foley, Nick Goetz and Jonathan Nudler from Wayzata, Carter Mason, Jacob Neuman and Mukund Venkateswaran from Eden Prairie and Sam Diedrich and Felix Johnson from Hopkins.

Minnetonka won the Lake Conference title with a 4-0 record and was also the state Class AA team champion.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]