Employee of Pines senior facility went out of her way for ‘Awesome Award’

Pines employee went out of her way for ‘Awesome Award’

Michelle Curry, an employee at The Pines senior living community in Richfield, has received the Augustana Awesome Award for Excellence.

Curry received the award – from Augustana Care, which manages The Pines – for going out of her way for residents on a regular basis. If a resident has no family nearby, for instance, she is known for providing them with anything they need, which can be as simple as sunglasses or real cream for their coffee.

The 10-year Augustana Care employee first became interested in health care when her grandfather became ill.

“My mother was his caregiver and showed me what to do,” said Curry, who would later move to Chicago to care for her mother, who had been stricken with an aneurysm.

Curry has worked at several care communities, but found that “at Augustana Care, the people feel more like family.” And she treats them that way.

“As long as I’m able to help them and see them smile before I walk out the door,” Curry said, “I’m doing good.”