Edina’s Fourth of July parade will honor education

Edina will mark Independence Day with its traditional Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworks.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. behind Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., with fireworks held at Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St.

“It’s one of our largest community events. It brings out neighbors of all ages to celebrate Independence Day,” said Edina Community Foundation Parade Planning Committee Member Karen Contag. “It’s a terrific way to be patriotic and support your community – and it’s just a lot of fun.”

The 2017 parade is organized by the Edina Community Foundation with support from the city. This year’s theme is “Honoring Education.” The hour-long parade will feature marching bands, clowns, floats, veterans, dogs and more. The 2017 theme stemmed from a desire to shine a spotlight on Edina’s exceptional public school system and its impact on life in Edina.

“The grand marshals sit in a place of honor toward the head of the parade, which is a great way to recognize outstanding achievement,” explained John Swon, co-chair of the Parade Planning Committee. In the spirit of honoring the importance of Edina’s schools, this year’s Grand Marshals will be Dr. Ric Dressen, former Edina Public Schools superintendent, and Dr. Bruce Locklear, former Edina Senior High principal.

Organizers recommend spectators arrive early, since an estimated 20,000 people will attend the parade. The parade will also be broadcast live on Edina Channels 16 and 13 and will air throughout the month.

As is tradition, the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band will perform the evening of July 4th as the sky lights up, just as they have since 1970. The music will begin at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks, sponsored by Fairview Southdale Hospital, begin at 10 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to help the day of the event. Please email [email protected] if you are interested.

Presenting sponsors are Lunds/Byerly’s and U.S. Bank.

For additional information on this event, visit edinaparade.org