Eden Prairie Sun Current Stars of the Week for June 29

Casey Mittelstadt

The reigning Mr. Hockey Award winner was selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres, which recently added Phil Housley in the June 23 NHL Entry Draft. He plans on joining the Minnesota Gophers in the fall after averaging 2.56 points as a senior for the Eagles and finished the season with Green Bay of the USHL scoring 13 times with four game-winners in 24 games.

Nick Leivermann

The standout hockey and lacrosse player was selected 187th overall by the Colorado Avalache during Friday’s NHL draft. The Avs used their final selection to draft the Mr. Hockey finalist who had 34 points in 21 games for the Eagles and plans to play for the Pentiction Vees of the BCHL before heading to the University of Notre Dame in 2018-19. He had one goal in eight games for the USHL’s Bloomington Thuder this spring.

Olivia Herrick

The Dellwood Country Club golfer captured the MGA’s Women’s Amateur Match Play title over Rush Creek’s Sarah Burnham 2-up at Bent Creek on June 21.

Leigh Klasse

Klasse captured her sixth consecutive MGA Senior Women’s Amateur Match Play championship at Bent Creek on Wednesday defeating fellow Keller golfer Lynn Anderson in the final match 4 and 3.

Sawyer Bailey

The Eden Prairie golfer shot a 2-under 71 to tied for ninth place at the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier at Emerald Greens on June 22. He had five birdies and 10 pars and was three strokes off qualifying.

Kevin Jeter

Eden Prairie native and Saint Michael’s (Colchester, Vermont) sophomore cross country runner earned a 4.0 GPA for the second consecutive semester and was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Connor Kehl

The Eden Prairie standout was a big contributor to the Metro West squad’s 3-0 run to the Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Series title in Chaska. He went 3-for-5 with a double, walk, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Jack Zigan

Eden Prairie’s state championship starting pitcher was back in the dugout for the Metro West squad in the Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Series June 23-24. He went 2-for-2 with a run in an 8-5 win over Metro North and 0-for-2 with a walk and scored a run in a 6-1 win over South.