A Lakota artist will demonstrate Native American beading skills this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

Carol Charging Thunder, who has more than 50 years of beading experience, will demonstrate the techniques 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Visitors will be able to make their own bead project during the demonstration

Info: bit.ly/gideonpond