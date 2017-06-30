Wrestling, radio, Nerf are new for Richfield’s Fourth of July

Richfield’s Fourth of July parade will follow its traditional route this year after organizers planned for a truncated path due to road construction.

The reconstruction of 66th Street was supposed to mean the route would be cut by four blocks, but recent bouts of rain delayed a portion of the project and kept it from interfering with this year’s festivities, according to Heather Lenke, president of the Richfield Fourth of July Committee.

So, some much is staying the same this year as a committee elusively comprised of new members takes control of Richfield’s biggest annual celebration. “Everything that has happened in the past is currently still happening,” Lenke said.

That means mainstays like Family Night, the ACME Car Show, street dance, parade and fireworks will go on as normal. At the same time, the new Fourth of July Committee is putting its own stamp on the proceedings.

The most aggressive addition is the arrival of Primetime Wrestling to the list of entertainers. The body slams start at 5 p.m. July 4 in the Richfield Pool Parking lot, preceding music that begins at 6 p.m.

A social message is being added to the Fourth of July happenings, too. Project My Neighborhood, an anti-bullying organization, will be on hand for Family Night July 2.

The organization preaches its message by staging large-scale Nerf gun battles, which will take place on the eastern end of Veterans Park. Lenke is hoping to have the organization present July 3, too.

While concentrating most of the events in the pool parking lot, the new committee worked to fill in gaps in the schedule. In past years, there would be a gap between the daytime car show and the evening street dance, but this year that hole will be filled by a live broadcast from Latino radio station Radio Rey.

“We wanted to get the Latinos more involved because we have so many people that just don’t know more about it,” Lenke said.

While promoting the event at a booth set up at the Richfield Farmers Market, the committee found many people had no idea Richfield’s Fourth of July celebration is more than just a parade and fireworks, she explained.

“Nobody knew we did anything on July 2nd or July 3rd,” Lenke said.

But for that July 4 parade, this year’s grand marshal is Kim Niederluecke, a Richfield High School physical education teacher and volleyball coach who retired this spring after 35 years of service. Meanwhile, the rookie committee members will get to see the fruits of their labor.

“We didn’t take any time off from last year,” Lenke said, explaining how the committee got to work immediately after last year’s festivities. “I cannot believe it’s here,” she said.

Richfield Fourth of July organizers are seeking more help, though, still accepting volunteers to aid in the revelry. Two-hour time slots are available for those looking to lend a hand. Individuals and groups are encouraged to volunteer by emailing [email protected]

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.