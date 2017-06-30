The longest day: Summit Place Senior Campus takes part in Alzheimer’s fundraising event

Around 70 people took part in The Longest Day, an Alzheimer’s Association-organized awareness- and fundraising event on June 21. The event, held at Summit Place Senior Campus, included a bake sale. (Submitted photo)

June 21 was the longest day of the year. The sun rose at 5:26 a.m. and set at 9:03 p.m., and the day was 15 hours, 36 minutes and 48 seconds long.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Day, and each year on the summer solstice, the Alzheimer’s Association facilitates a nationwide event called The Longest Day to raise awareness and funds. Summit Place Senior Campus in Eden Prairie was one site of the event.

According to Laurie Sparks, Director of Wellness at Summit, approximately 70 people took part in the event, which included a bake sale, backyard happy hour and a Nustep exercise machine marathon. All told, the event brought in approximately $1,500, which Sparks said will go toward researching a cure for the disease.

“The day from the Alzheimer’s Association is to show love and support for those who are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Sparks. “Everybody at Summit Place knows somebody who is

affected by the disease.”

It was Summit’s first year taking part in the event, though Sparks noted that the senior community had taken part in other fundraisers in the past. Sparks explained the significance of the event being held on the solstice — namely that, for someone struggling with Alzheimer’s, every day can feel like the longest day.

The participants were made up of staff members, residents and members of the facility’s gym. Summit does have a memory care unit, said Sparks, which certainly added to the personal connections participants had to those suffering from the disease.

“All of the residents wanted to help and wanted to donate, because it affects them too,” said Sparks.