Rockets post first regular season win since 2015

The Richfield Rockets 35 & Over baseball team recorded its first regular season win since 2015 with a 4-3 victory over the St. Paul Cannons June 7. Richfield Rockets’ Adam Fleitman delivers a pitch in game action from last season. Fleitman is the team’s leading hitter this season with a .500 average. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“It was great,” Rockets’ leading hitter Adam Fleitman said. “About three games before that we had a lead in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and we blew it against St. Michael.

“To hang on, we almost blew the lead, and beat the St. Paul Cannons, it felt great.”

Richfield pitcher Rodney Hintz pitched six scoreless innings and the Rockets entered the bottom of the seventh inning with a 4-0 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the frame. The Cannons scored three runs with two outs in the seventh before Rockets manager Ron Cottone gathered the team outside the dugout. After the meeting, Hintz ended the game with a three-pitch strikeout.

“To get that last out, a Richfield guy was pitching and got a strikeout,” Fleitman said. “It was a high fastball, we had him down 0-2 and guy chased the high fastball at the chin.”

Despite playing in a 35 & Over league and having not secured a win in almost two seasons, Fleitman said the Rockets have continued to show their willingness to compete.

“A lot of people look how old we are and think we should just be happy to be out there playing,” Fleitman said. “We want to win, we get sad when we don’t.

“Some people think it’s more about going out and not having heart attack, but we all share a competitive edge, it’s more than just playing, we want to win and be competitive.”

That desire for competition has led to better play from the Rockets this season, as Richfield is playing more close games than it has in the past.

“We have had four one-run games this year, we’re not getting blown out every game anymore,” Fleitman said. “We have to find a way to finish off games, it’s something we’ve haven’t had much practice with over the last couple of years.”

