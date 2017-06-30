Fire-Rescue and Inspections Department encourages residents to practice firework safety

Of the 18,500 fires caused by fireworks from 2009-2013, 28 percent occurred on Independence Day. The Edina Fire-Rescue & Inspections Department does not want anyone in Edina to become a part of that statistic and encourages residents to practice fire safety this July 4.

While the sale, possession and use of non-explosive and non-aerial consumer fireworks is permitted in Minnesota, residents must take precaution in purchasing them.

“One of the most important aspects of firework safety is that you need to buy them legally,” said Fire Marshal Rick Hammerschmidt. “In Minnesota, that means only buying fireworks that don’t explode or shoot in the air.”

Examples of legal fireworks in the state are sparklers, cones and tubes that emit sparks, and novelty items such as snakes and party poppers.

Illegal fireworks in Minnesota include firecrackers, bottle rockets and roman candles. To see a full list of permitted and unpermitted fireworks, visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website, http://bit.ly/2sAw6sX.

Even with legal fireworks, there are safety risks. The Edina Fire-Rescue & Inspections Department urges residents to use caution when using fireworks, and even sparklers.

“An important thing to note is sparklers burn at very hot temperatures and can burn people or start things on fire,” said Hammerschmidt. “They’re at least around 1,000 degrees when they burn, or higher.”

Hammerschmidt noted other firework safety precautions including keeping a bucket of water nearby in case of emergency, never relighting a firework that does not go off after being ignited and making sure to light fireworks far away from any house or structure.

If you intend to use legal fireworks, the fire department asks that you follow these guidelines:

• Always read, understand and follow all instructions.

• Keep fireworks away from small children and do not let children use fireworks unsupervised.

• Choose a safe place that is a good distance from anything that could start on fire or be damaged.

• Keep fireworks in a cool, dry location. Do not allow them to get wet or try to use them upon drying.

• Keep lit cigarettes, cigars and pipes away from where fireworks are stored.

• Never light fireworks inside another container like a bottle or can.

• Never throw fireworks at another person or point them toward a building.

• Only light one firework at a time, then move away quickly.

• If a firework has ignited but failed to go off, stay away for several minutes to be sure it is a “dud.” Soak it in water before handling it.

• Never place any part of your body over fireworks when lighting.

• Never relight malfunctioning fireworks.

• Do not attempt to alter fireworks. Federal law prohibits making one’s own fireworks.

For more on fireworks legislation and safety, contact the Fire-Rescue & Inspections Department at 952-826-0330 or visit EdinaMN.gov/Fire.