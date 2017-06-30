Edina lands three All-Lake softball berths

Hornets happy with Lake title

Edina High’s 2017 softball season represented a breakthrough performance for the players and head coach Keith Johnson.

The Hornets won the Lake Conference championship with a 6-2 record and finished second to Hopkins in the Class 4A, Section 6 Tournament. Molly McGarry, Edina’s senior catcher, is a four-year All-Lake Conference softball player. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

When the Lake Conference coaches met to selected the All-Lake team, Hornet players earned three first-team berths and two honorable mentions.

The All-Lake players from Edina are senior catcher Molly McGarry, sophomore center fielder Alison May and eighth-grade pitcher Genevieve Ovsak. This is the fourth year that McGarry has earned all-league honors. She will play NCAA Division I softball at Providence College next season.

“Molly was our engine,” said coach Johnson. “We looked to her as our leader on offense and defense, and she was a great captain.”

McGarry’s hitting statistics were outstanding in 2017, as she posted a .600 batting average and led the team in the power categories with eight home runs and 19 doubles.

Edina sophomore Alison May is among Edina’s offensive leaders with 12 doubles and a .425 average. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

May had an outstanding offensive year with a .425 batting average, 12 doubles and 17 RBIs.

“Alison was very solid in center field and had a good year with the bat,” said Johnson. “She was the only left-handed hitter in our starting lineup this year.”

Ovsak batted .369 with 17 RBIs, but her main value to the team was as the No. 1 pitcher.

“She was outstanding all year, especially in the big games,” said Johnson. “She showed a lot of poise for someone that young.”

Edina’s honorable mention players, senior Quinlan Kile and sophomore Hannah Sundem, both played multiple positions while assuming key offensive roles.

Kile, coming off an ACL injury that kept her out her entire junior year, batted lead-off and posted a .350 average.

“Quinlan scored 19 runs and ignited our offense,” said Johnson. “She could play just about anywhere in the infield or the outfield. Most of the time, she played second base.”

Sundem, a transfer student from Texas, fit in well with her new teammates in Edina, Johnson noted.

“Hannah was another versatile player,” the coach said. “She played mostly shortstop and right field. Hannah contributed a lot to the offense with 14 runs, 28 hits and 18 doubles.”

