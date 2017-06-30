Eden Prairie Sun Current Sports Shorts for June 29

Dance Team kids camp

Eden Prairie Dance Team will host its 30th annual dance camp July 13-14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Eden Prairie High School. No formal dance experience necessary. Youth camp is open kindergartners fifth graders and prep camp is open to sixth-eighth graders. Register at epdt.org by June 30 to receive a camp t-shirt. Fee is $65.

Girls tennis camp

Register now for the fifth annual kids tennis clinic, hosted by the Eden Prairie Girls Tennis team from 9-11:30 a.m. August 9-10 at Eden Prairie Central Middle School tennis courts (8025 School Road, Eden Prairie). No experience necessary as participants will be divided based on age and ability. Registration is $50 and will be used to off-set high school program costs. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ydyefwxk or contact captain Rachelle Johnson at (952) 917-9750 or [email protected]

Football

Registration is open for the 2017 Eden Prairie Football Association (EPFA) season and register by July 1 to save 20 percent. Teams are organized by grade level (third-eighth) going into and is open to players living or attending school in Eden Prairie. Fee for third graders is $225 otherwise player fee is $250. Register at edenprairiefootball.com.

Mike Grant’s summer football camps which take place on the high school turf fields July 10-14. Third-fourth graders meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a $60 fee. Fifth-sixth graders meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and seventh-eighth graders meet from 2-4 p.m. Camp fee is $70. Ninth-10th graders will meet July 24-28 from 9-11 a.m. with a $70 fee. Specialty camp for receivers, quarterbacks, defensive backs and kicks will be July 17-20 from 3-4:30 p.m. also meeting on the turf fields. Cost is $60. Info: edenprairiefootball.com.

Eagle Power camps

Eagle Power is a two-part speed and strength program open to students entering seventh and eighth grade organized by strength and conditioning coach Blake Freese who can be reached at (952) 451-4322 or [email protected] The two-part program is $250.

Eagle Power, speed session focuses on speed and agility and is open to sixth-eighth graders meeting Monday and Thursday at Aerie Stadium with a $150 fee. Eagle Power, strength session is open to seventh and eighth graders is is $150. Info: edenprairiefootball.com.

Eagles Shooting Stars Club

Eden Prairie Boys’ Basketball Association announced its Summer 2017 Eagles Shooting Stars Club program. The free off-season program is designed to develop shooting skills while having fun and is open to members of the traveling and in-house programs. Players earn membership (and a special t-shirt) by making baskets, lots of them through October 1: Kindergarten-second grades need to make 2,500 baskets; Third-fifth grade make 5,000 baskets and sixth-12th grades make 10,000 baskets. Info, registration and a tracking sheet is available at: epbba.org

EPBBA Golf Classic, July 31

The ninth annual Eden Prairie Boys’ Basketball Association Golf Classic is set for July 31 at Bearpath Golf and Country Club. A 1 p.m. shotgun start features a scramble, skins game and hole prizes plus current varsity players serving as caddies for the $160 entry free with proceeds to benefit the EPBBA and EPHS boys basketball programs. Dinner and silent auction to follow at 7 p.m.

Twins Baseball camp

The Minnesota Twins will host its first camp featuring high-end instruction with a first-class experience at Minnetonka High School August 7-11. The camp is $395 and is open to boys and girls ages 6-14 and runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes skill development, competition, camaraderie and fun. Campers receive a full Twins uniform, four tickets to a Twins game and a graduation certificate. During the week campers will be treated to a special VIP trip to Target Field to meet a current Twins player and coach. Info: twinsbaseball.com/training

