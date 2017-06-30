Sports

Eden Prairie Sun Current Sports Shorts for June 29

Jason Olson
By
Sports Editor

Dance Team kids camp
Eden Prairie Dance Team will host its 30th annual dance camp July 13-14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Eden Prairie High School. No formal dance experience necessary. Youth camp is open kindergartners fifth graders and prep camp is open to sixth-eighth graders. Register at epdt.org by June 30 to receive a camp t-shirt. Fee is $65.

Girls tennis camp
Register now for the fifth annual kids tennis clinic, hosted by the Eden Prairie Girls Tennis team from 9-11:30 a.m. August 9-10 at Eden Prairie Central Middle School tennis courts (8025 School Road, Eden Prairie). No experience necessary as participants will be divided based on age and ability. Registration is $50 and will be used to off-set high school program costs. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ydyefwxk or contact captain Rachelle Johnson at (952) 917-9750 or [email protected]

Football
Registration is open for the 2017 Eden Prairie Football Association (EPFA) season and register by July 1 to save 20 percent. Teams are organized by grade level (third-eighth) going into and is open to players living or attending school in Eden Prairie. Fee for third graders is $225 otherwise player fee is $250. Register at edenprairiefootball.com.
Mike Grant’s summer football camps which take place on the high school turf fields July 10-14. Third-fourth graders meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a $60 fee. Fifth-sixth graders meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and seventh-eighth graders meet from 2-4 p.m. Camp fee is $70. Ninth-10th graders will meet July 24-28 from 9-11 a.m. with a $70 fee. Specialty camp for receivers, quarterbacks, defensive backs and kicks will be July 17-20 from 3-4:30 p.m. also meeting on the turf fields. Cost is $60. Info: edenprairiefootball.com.

Eagle Power camps
Eagle Power is a two-part speed and strength program open to students entering seventh and eighth grade organized by strength and conditioning coach Blake Freese who can be reached at (952) 451-4322 or [email protected] The two-part program is $250.
Eagle Power, speed session focuses on speed and agility and is open to sixth-eighth graders meeting Monday and Thursday at Aerie Stadium with a $150 fee. Eagle Power, strength session is open to seventh and eighth graders is is $150. Info: edenprairiefootball.com.

Eagles Shooting Stars Club
Eden Prairie Boys’ Basketball Association announced its Summer 2017 Eagles Shooting Stars Club program. The free off-season program is designed to develop shooting skills while having fun and is open to members of the traveling and in-house programs. Players earn membership (and a special t-shirt) by making baskets, lots of them through October 1: Kindergarten-second grades need to make 2,500 baskets; Third-fifth grade make 5,000 baskets and sixth-12th grades make 10,000 baskets. Info, registration and a tracking sheet is available at: epbba.org

EPBBA Golf Classic, July 31
The ninth annual Eden Prairie Boys’ Basketball Association Golf Classic is set for July 31 at Bearpath Golf and Country Club. A 1 p.m. shotgun start features a scramble, skins game and hole prizes plus current varsity players serving as caddies for the $160 entry free with proceeds to benefit the EPBBA and EPHS boys basketball programs. Dinner and silent auction to follow at 7 p.m.

Twins Baseball camp
The Minnesota Twins will host its first camp featuring high-end instruction with a first-class experience at Minnetonka High School August 7-11. The camp is $395 and is open to boys and girls ages 6-14 and runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes skill development, competition, camaraderie and fun. Campers receive a full Twins uniform, four tickets to a Twins game and a graduation certificate. During the week campers will be treated to a special VIP trip to Target Field to meet a current Twins player and coach. Info: twinsbaseball.com/training

Editor’s note: please send all Eden Prairie sports releases to sports editor Jason Olson at [email protected]