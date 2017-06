Bloomington community calendar, June 30 to July 6

By Mike Hanks

Friday, June 30

MOONLIGHT MOVIE: ‘FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM’

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 West 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/summer17

Saturday, July 1

FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/farm17

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

Sunday, July 2

EXOTIC MINNESOTA

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/summerhike

DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/3rp

Tuesday, July 4

TODDLER TUESDAYS: RED, WHITE & BLUE

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/rwb

Wednesday, July 5

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W.

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Charaka Community Support Program, 7888 12th Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 651-645-2948

CHESS CLUB

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S., Edina

Info: 612-543-5900

Thursday, July 6

CRIBBAGE

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

COOL ANIMALS OF THE NORTH

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

SUBURBAN COUNTRY

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 West 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/summer17