Bloomington Cable Television, June 30 to July 6

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, June 30
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13
6:30 p.m. Valley View Spring Choir Concert
7:45 p.m. Valley View Spring Band Concert
9 p.m. Valley View Spring Orchestra Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4
10:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Recap 2017
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cars 3”
Saturday, July 1
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cars 3”
8:30 p.m. Kennedy High School 2017 Graduation
10:25 p.m. Jefferson High School 2017 Graduation
Sunday, July 2
6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Earth Day – Pipelines, Protectors, and Policy
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Book of Henry”
8:30 p.m. Advancing Racial Equity: Organizing for Power – Inside and Outside Strategies
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4
11 p.m. Commission Updates: June
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Burnsville vs. St. Thomas Academy
Monday, July 3
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4
7 p.m. Artistry: Cheng-Khee Chee Demonstration Compare and Contrast – East and West Watercolor Techniques
9 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery June 2017
10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Convertible Referrals
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All Eyez on Me”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Friendship Exchange to Argentina
Tuesday, July 4
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4
8 p.m. Westwood Grade 5 Band & Orchestra Program
9 p.m. League of Women Voters: A Discussion on Guns the Issues
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Continental Ballet Company
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13
Wednesday, July 5
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Despicable Me 3”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11
7 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery June 2017
8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Convertible Referrals
8:30 p.m. Artistry: Cheng-Khee Chee Demonstration Compare and Contrast – East and West Watercolor Techniques
10:30 p.m. Olson Jazz Band Concert
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: June
Thursday, July 6
6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 29
8 p.m. Commission Updates: June
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Despicable Me 3”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Continental Ballet Company
10 p.m. League of Women Voters: A Discussion on Guns the Issues
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.