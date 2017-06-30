Bloomington Cable Television, June 30 to July 6

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, June 30

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13

6:30 p.m. Valley View Spring Choir Concert

7:45 p.m. Valley View Spring Band Concert

9 p.m. Valley View Spring Orchestra Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4

10:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Recap 2017

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cars 3”

Saturday, July 1

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cars 3”

8:30 p.m. Kennedy High School 2017 Graduation

10:25 p.m. Jefferson High School 2017 Graduation

Sunday, July 2

6 p.m. League of Women Voters: Earth Day – Pipelines, Protectors, and Policy

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Book of Henry”

8:30 p.m. Advancing Racial Equity: Organizing for Power – Inside and Outside Strategies

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4

11 p.m. Commission Updates: June

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Burnsville vs. St. Thomas Academy

Monday, July 3

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4

7 p.m. Artistry: Cheng-Khee Chee Demonstration Compare and Contrast – East and West Watercolor Techniques

9 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery June 2017

10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Convertible Referrals

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All Eyez on Me”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Friendship Exchange to Argentina

Tuesday, July 4

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: June 28 to July 4

8 p.m. Westwood Grade 5 Band & Orchestra Program

9 p.m. League of Women Voters: A Discussion on Guns the Issues

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Continental Ballet Company

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 13

Wednesday, July 5

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Despicable Me 3”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11

7 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery June 2017

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Convertible Referrals

8:30 p.m. Artistry: Cheng-Khee Chee Demonstration Compare and Contrast – East and West Watercolor Techniques

10:30 p.m. Olson Jazz Band Concert

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: June

Thursday, July 6

6 p.m. Planning Commission: June 29

8 p.m. Commission Updates: June

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Despicable Me 3”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Continental Ballet Company

10 p.m. League of Women Voters: A Discussion on Guns the Issues

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.