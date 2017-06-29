Ordinances – CITY OF EDINA

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH THE PUD-12, PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT-12, EDINA MARKET STREET

The City Of Edina Ordains:

Section 1. Chapter 36, Article VIII, Division 4 is hereby amended to add the following:

Sec. 36-505 Planned Unit Development District-12 (PUD-12) Edina Market Street.

(a) Legal description:

EXHIBIT A – ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05

THE COLLABORATIVE: 49.5 FRANCE LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS & ADDRESSES

Parcel 1: Center Ramp (East) PID: 1802824140023 3925 W 49 X St W

All of Lot 30, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, Hennepin County, Minnesota, except the East 1 foot thereof and except that part of Lot 30 lying South of a line drawn parallel with and 119.90 feet North of the South line of said Lot 30.

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

Parcel 2: Center Ramp (East Center) PID: 1802824140123 No address assigned

Lot 33, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder within and for said County, except that part described as follows: The South 119.9 feet of Lot 33, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder within and for Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

Parcel 3: Center Ramp (West Center) PID: 1802824140120 No address assigned

The South Half of Lot 34 and the East 13 feet of the South Half of Lot 35, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, Hennepin County, Minnesota, except that part thereof lying South of a line drawn parallel with and 126.0 feet North of the South lines of said Lots 34 and 35.

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

Parcel 4: Surface Pkg/Center Ramp (West) PID: 1802824140032 No address assigned

All that part of the South Half of Lot 35, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, according to the recorded plat thereof, lying West of the East 13 feet thereof, except that part thereof lying South of a line drawn parallel with and 126.0 feet North of the South line of said Lot 35 and except that part of the Westerly 74.20 feet thereof lying South of a line drawn parallel with and 160.30 feet North of the South line of said Lot 35. Hennepin County, Minnesota Torrens Property

Parcel 5: Surface parking PID: 1802824140036 No address assigned

Par 1: All that part of the West 100 feet of the East 122 feet of the South Half of Lot 36, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, Hennepin County, Minnesota, according to the recorded plat thereof, lying North of a line drawn parallel with and 150.30 feet North of the South line of said Lot 36. Hennepin County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

Par 2: All that part of the East 22 feet of the South Half of Lot 36, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, lying North of a line drawn parallel with and 150.30 feet North of the South line of said Lot 36.

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Torrens Property

Parcel 6: Hooten Cleaner PID: 1802824140035 3944 49.5 W

The East 85 feet of the West 120 feet of the East 172 feet of the South 150 feet of the North 1/2 of Lot 36,

Auditors Subdivision No. 172.

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

Parcel 7: North Ramp (West side) PID: 1802824140034 3940 49.5 W

The East 52 feet of the Southerly 150 feet of the North one-half of Lot 36, Auditors Subdivision No. 172. Hennepin County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

Parcel 8: Edina Realty Site PID: 1802824140026 3930 49 1/2 St W

That part of the North 1/2 of Lot 34, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, lying Southerly of the Westerly extension of the North line of the South 177.5 feet of Lot 32, except the West 14.75 feet thereof.

ALSO

The South 177.5 feet of Lot 32, Auditors Subdivision No. 172.

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

Parcel 9: North Ramp (East Side) PID: 1802824140030 3936 49 1/2 St W

Par 1: That part of the North Half of Lot 35, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, lying South of Allatas First Addition, the West line of said parcel being marked by Judicial Landmarks set pursuant to Torrens Case No. 16224, according to the recorded plat thereof. Hennepin County, Minnesota

Torrens Property

Par 2: The West 14.75 feet of that part of the North 1/2 of Lot 34, Auditors Subdivision No. 172, Hennepin County, Minnesota, lying Southerly of the Westerly extension of the North line of the South 177.5 feet of Lot 32, said Auditors Subdivision No. 172, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds. Hennepin County, Minnesota Abstract Property

(b) Approved Plans. Incorporated herein by reference are the re-development plans, including the master development plan for the site received by the City on June 5, 2017 except as amended by City Council Resolution No. 2017-60 on file in the Office of the Planning Department.

(c)Principal Uses:

All uses allowed in the PCD-2 Zoning District

Jazz clubs

Multifamily Residential

(d) Accessory Uses:

All accessory uses allowed in the PCD-2 Zoning District.

(e) Conditional Uses:

All conditional uses allowed in the PCD-2 Zoning District.

(f) Development Standards. In addition to the development standards per the PCD-2 Zoning District, the following shall apply:

(g) Signs shall be regulated per the PCD-2 Zoning District for the retail uses and PRD, for the residential uses.

(h) The wall murals on the buildings and parking ramps shall be for public art and shall not be used for signage.

(i) Of the residential units, 10% shall be at 60% area median income (AMI), subject to the terms in the land use restriction filed on the property.

Section 2. This ordinance is effective upon approval of the Metropolitan Council approval of the Comprehensive Plan Amendment.

First Reading: April 18, 2017

Second Reading: June 20, 2017

Attest Debra A. Mangen, City Clerk

James B. Hovland, Mayor

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

June 29, 2017

