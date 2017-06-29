Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Central Self Storage – Edina located at 7225 Bush Lake Rd., Edina, MN 55439 intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following unit in default for non-payment of rent. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 7/19/2017 at 11:00AM. Unless stated otherwise, the description of the contents are household goods, misc. items and furnishings. Brad Freiburg/Fluid Specialties. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

June 29, July 6, 2017

704774