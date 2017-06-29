Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

THE LOCK UP SELF STORAGE at 12995 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie MN 55344 will sell the contents of the following unit to satisfy a lien to the highest bidder on July 18, 2017 by 1:00 p.m. at www.storagetreasures.com. All goods must be removed from the unit within 24 hours. Unit availability subject to prior settlement of account.

Unit 2108 Nicholas Bohling boxes baskets house hold goods.

Unit 2303, Micheal Korman, Totes, fish tank, luggage, monitors.

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

June 29, July 6, 2017

705179