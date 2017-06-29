Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

THE LOCK UP SELF STORAGE at 221 American Blvd West, Bloomington, MN, 55420 will sell the contents of the following units to satisfy a lien to the highest bidder on July 18th 2017 by 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com. All goods must be removed from the unit within 24 hours. Unit availability subject to prior settlement of account.

Unit 2048, David Provencal, Chairs, Rug, Misc personal items. Unit 2301, Cheryl Krejcarek, Furniture, Boxes. Unit 3035, Karen Meister, Electronics, Tools, Furniture, Totes. Unit 4049, Betty Lawrence, Furniture. Unit 4053, Gerhard Kettner, Boxes, Totes, Misc personal items. Unit 4055, Keith Erickson, Bags, Misc personal items. Unit 4059, Anita Clark, Boxes, Totes, Misc personal items. Unit 4409, Ricardo Rivera, Electronics, Bike, Totes, Misc personal items.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

June 29, July 6, 2017

