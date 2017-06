(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION) 4801 W. 50TH STREET EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424

HENNEPIN COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

STREET NAME CHANGE

The Edina City Council will meet at the Edina City Hall on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. to consider changing the name of the following streets:

Link Road

A section of Eden Avenue (in front of the public library)

There are no parcels of land addressed off the two streets.

Debra Mangen

City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

June 29, 2017

705127