Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

MONDAY, JULY 10, 2017

7:00 P.M.

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

1800 WEST OLD SHAKOPEE ROAD

PORTLAND AVENUE MULTI MODAL TRAFFIC STUDY

The Portland Avenue study looked at options for improving roadway safety and operations for autos, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit on this roadway corridor. As an outcome of the study process, recommendations have been developed and will be discussed at the upcoming Public Hearing. The Council will be asked to adopt the recommendations from the study for possible implementation by Hennepin County in the upcoming pavement overlay project on a large segment of this corridor.

Public Hearing Items

1. Adopt Recommendations from the Portland Avenue Multi-Modal Traffic Study

o Near-Term: Reconfigure striping of Portland Avenue between E 81st Street and E Old Shakopee Road to a 3-lane cross section with one lane in each direction, a two-way left turn lane in the middle and bike lanes on each side. This option would include dedicated left turn lanes at each signalized intersection and recommendations for traffic signal modifications.

o Long-Term: Reconstruct roadway with 3-lane cross section, curb modifications, widened sidewalk, wider bike lanes and pedestrian refuge islands for key uncontrolled intersection crossings.

2. Parking Ordinance Modification- Official No Parking Zones Map, Bloomington City Code Section 8.40

o Restrict parking on both sides of Portland Avenue between E Old Shakopee Road and E 81st Street to No Parking, Any Time

A public hearing at the City Council meeting will be held at the above date and location to ask the City Council to adopt the study recommendations. Information about the study and proposed changes is available on the City website, BloomingtonMN.gov Keyword search Portland Avenue.

If you have any questions contact Paul L. Jarvis Traffic Management Coordinator, Engineering

[email protected]

952-563-4548

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

June 29, 2017

705121