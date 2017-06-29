Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL
CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2017-75
APPLICANT:
10740 LYNDALE PROP LP
PROPOSAL: Privately-initiated City Code amendment to the C-4 Freeway Office Zoning District to allow manufacturing uses in an approved warehouse as conditional accessory uses
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:
July 10, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE: (Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION: A full copy of the Case File is available for public review during regular business hours in the Community Development Department at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
OR contact:
Mike Centinario, Planner
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
(952) 563-8921
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
June 29, 2017
704897