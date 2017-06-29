Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2017-75

APPLICANT:

10740 LYNDALE PROP LP

PROPOSAL: Privately-initiated City Code amendment to the C-4 Freeway Office Zoning District to allow manufacturing uses in an approved warehouse as conditional accessory uses

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:

July 10, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE: (Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION: A full copy of the Case File is available for public review during regular business hours in the Community Development Department at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

OR contact:

Mike Centinario, Planner

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

(952) 563-8921

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

June 29, 2017

704897