Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL
CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2017-106
APPLICANT:
Roschelle Lessard
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
10616 OREGON AVE S
PROPOSAL: Change of condition of approval #7 in Case 7863A-73 to allow a garage to be 8 feet from the side property line and 10 feet from an adjoining garage.
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:
07/10/2017, 7:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE: (Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mike Centinario, Planner
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
Phone: 952-563-8921
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
June 29, 2017
704892