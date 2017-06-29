Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2017-106

APPLICANT:

Roschelle Lessard

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

10616 OREGON AVE S

PROPOSAL: Change of condition of approval #7 in Case 7863A-73 to allow a garage to be 8 feet from the side property line and 10 feet from an adjoining garage.

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:

07/10/2017, 7:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE: (Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mike Centinario, Planner

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

Phone: 952-563-8921

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

June 29, 2017

704892