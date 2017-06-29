Looking back on a strong spring sports season

< > The Richfield baseball team greets Patrick Voigt after he steals home during game action from the 2017 season. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The end of the 2016-17 school year for many local area high schools also marked the end of the 2017 spring sports season.

While the weather was suspect, to say the least, throughout the first few weeks of the spring, I believe many would agree that the end of the spring season brought great weather, great competition and great memories for many local athletes.

Every athlete, team and school made memories of their own during the spring sports season, but there are 10 specific moments that stood out to me throughout the spring.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 things from the spring season that I found particularly noteworthy.

Niederluecke’s final run

After more than 600 career games and over 400 career wins, Richfield head softball coach Kim Niederluecke decided to call it a career after the 2017 season. With a roster filled with talented young players, including six eighth-graders, Niederluecke had a chance to impact one final group of players. Richfield improved throughout the season, and, despite an unfavorable record, the Spartans improved to the point where they are feeling good about their chances next season.

Stars softball is on the rise

For the second year in a row, the Holy Angels softball team reached the Section 3AAA tournament’s semifinal round. The Stars did not field a senior during the 2017 season, but a group of eight juniors led the Stars to an 11-2 record during the 2017 regular season. With that group of juniors, as well as some talented young players, set to return next season, Holy Angels will look to finally get past the section semifinal game and reach the state tournament.

Seniors lead Spartan baseball

With a group of 16 seniors to kick off the 2017 season, the Richfield baseball team was confident it could build off a strong 2016 summer American Legion season and put together a good season. While Richfield’s record wasn’t where it would have liked it to be, Richfield ended the 2017 season playing its strongest baseball of the season. With some strong young players having joined the roster late in the season, Richfield is capable of building a strong core of players for next year and the future.

AHA baseball bounces back

The Holy Angels baseball team’s main goal during the 2016 season was to advance to the state tournament, as the Stars felt they had a roster capable of making a run toward a section title. While neither the 2016 or 2017 teams advanced to the state tournament, the 2017 squad was able to piece together a solid 2017 season. With a solid senior core, Holy Angels earned the top seed in Section 3AAA and was consistently ranked among the top-10 teams in Class 3A throughout the season. With many of the team’s top players having graduated, Holy Angels will look to have a new core lead the Stars to success in 2018.

Maddox leaps into the record books

Richfield high jumper Antonio Maddox was one of the Spartans’ top athletes during the 2017 track and field season. Maddox tied and later set a Richfield school record with a 6-foot-5 inch jump and was invited to participate in the Hamline Elite meet. While Maddox came up just short of advancing to the state meet, Maddox’s ability to post strong performance after strong performance during the 2017 season made him an athlete to watch meet after meet.

Gillard, Kosmach lead Stars track

Holy Angels juniors Alex Gillard and John Kosmach were two of the Stars’ top performers throughout the season. Kosmach advanced to the state meet in the 110-meter hurdles event in 2016, while Gillard posted one of the state’s top marks in the pole vault early in the season before advancing to the Hamline Elite meet mid-way through the year. Gillard and Kosmach (300-meter hurdles) were each able to qualify for the state meet after strong performances at sections, and both were able to post strong performances that they should build off of next season.

Scribner leads Richfield tennis

While the Richfield boys tennis program has been rebuilding over the last few years, the success of senior Evan Scribner has been one of the team’s best storylines to follow over the last couple of years. Scribner was ranked in the section tournament in each of the past two years, and his leadership both on and off the court has provided the Spartans with a solid foundation to build on. With a new core set to take over the leadership reins from Scribner and fellow senior Max Krueger next season, Richfield will look to use the knowledge gained from their seniors over the last couple of years to build toward a brighter future.

Spartan softball led by youngsters

With 10 eighth-graders and freshmen on the squad, the Richfield softball team began building toward the future in 2017. The young players spent the season learning the ins and outs of varsity softball, but the Spartans began to show how strong they can be toward the end of the season. While having that eye on the future led to a three-win season for the Spartans, it is safe to say the Richfield softball program is on the rise.

Youth defines Richfield, AHA track

With a strong group of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, both the Richfield and Holy Angels track and field teams spent the 2017 season preparing their athletes for the future, while also getting strong performances from their seniors both on and off the track. Both Richfield and Holy Angels experienced different levels of success in 2017, but an argument can be made that both programs are set up to have successful 2018 campaigns due to the work the teams put in on and off the track this season.

New Kraus, same result

The Holy Angels boys lacrosse team lost one of its best scorers in recent memory when Tommy Kraus graduated following the 2016 season. Before leaving, however, Kraus set the Stars up with a capable replacement: his younger brother, Jason. Jason Kraus went on to score 48 points (39 goals, nine assists) for the Stars this season, and he paired with Spencer Sande to give the Stars an ample 1-2 punch on offense. With Kraus and Sande both set to return next year for their senior seasons, Holy Angels will look to continue to improve in 2018.

