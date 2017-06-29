Letter: Remembering Bill Barker of Richfield’s Hub Hobby

To the editor:

It is with a heavy and deeply saddened heart that we announce the passing of William Barker, founder of Hub Hobby Center (1957-2017).

Bill always had his sights set on business and it was in 1979 that he returned to Minnesota, fresh out of college looking for an opportunity. He found it in a small hobby shop that was for sale in the Richfield Hub Shopping Center, and thus Hub Hobby Center was born. Those first few years were challenging, but Bill’s long hours, hard work and attention to detail crafted in him a keen business sense. Bill’s business instincts and intuition were second to none. He was a visionary. Bill had an uncanny ability to stay one step ahead of the marketplace. With this foresight, Bill made the calculated risk to pounce on the emerging radio control market, the first in the Twin Cities to fully embrace the new technology.

It was transformational. Hub Hobby Center went from being predominantly a train store to becoming a

radio control headquarters second to none. That success fueled the expansion to multiple locations and the establishment of Hub Hobby Center as the largest, full service hobby store in the Midwest. Bill’s efforts were further validated as Hub Hobby Center garnered national attention and in 2001 was honored with a Hobby Store of the Year award.

Along the way, Bill also had the foresight to know that as the business grew he would need help, so he and I formed a partnership. Hub Hobby Center continues to stand strong 38 years later. But it is strong, in large part due to the foundation upon which it was built, William Barker. Bill developed a business model that has guided Hub Hobby Center through the years and will continue to guide Todd, their families and Hub Hobby Center in to the future.

Bill has passed, but his legacy will live on and we will be proud to carry the torch that bears his name — William Barker, Hub Hobby Center.

Todd Anderson

Co-owner, Hub Hobby