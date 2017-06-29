Financial Statements – CITY OF EDINA, MINNESOTA

Summary Financial Report
The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Edina to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at City Hall, 4801 W. 50th Street, or on the internet at www.cityofedina.com. Questions about this report should be directed to Kyle Sawyer at (952) 826-0420.
Revenues and Expenditures for General Operations
(Governmental Funds)
Statement of Net Position
Proprietary Funds
December 31, 2016
Statement of Revenues, Expenses and Changes in Fund Net Position
Proprietary Funds
For The Year Ended December 31, 2016
Statement of Cash Flows
Proprietary Funds
For The Year Ended December 31, 2016
Published in the
Edina Sun Current
June 29, 2016
http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/06/704193-1.pdf