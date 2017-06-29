Edina Sun Current Stars of the Week for June 29

Lynn Anderson

The former Edina High golfer finished second in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Senior Amateur Match-Play Tournament at Bent Creek Golf Club in Eden Prairie.

Jess Bentley

The Edina High graduate led St. Olaf College of Northfield to a 26-12 record in women’s softball. Bentley batted .345 while starting all 38 games for the Oles. She was second on the team in RBIs with 27. Her hits included 10 doubles and two home runs. Macy Vosbeek, another Edina graduate on the St. Olaf roster, also started every game, compiling a .236 batting average.

Brock Boltmann

Boltmann finished his high school baseball career by helping the Metro West team win the Play Ball Minnesota All-Star Series last weekend at Chaska Athletic Park. The Edina High graduate mainly saw action as a third baseman. He will attend the University of North Dakota on a football scholarship this fall. In addition to lettering in football and baseball at EHS, Boltmann was also a hockey letter winner.

Shannon Petersen

The former Edina High softball catcher made the All-Central Region second team while playing for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Petersen posted a .354 batting average and led the Vikings with 16 home runs. She drove in 52 runs this spring. Petersen is a two-time all-conference player.