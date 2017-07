Edina Sun Current Looking Ahead for June 29

Gopher Classic

The schedule has been set for the Jim Hanus Memorial Gopher Classic Legion Baseball Tournament July 7-11.

Game times for Excelsior Legion, with all games at Veterans Field, are 9 a.m. Friday, July, 7 vs. White Bear Lake, 7 p.m. Friday, July 7 vs. Watertown, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, vs. Fargo, North Dakota, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, vs. the Rochester Patriots and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, vs. Waconia.

Game times for Edina Legion, with all games at Braemar Park, are 9 a.m. Friday, July 7, vs. Osseo, 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, vs. Minneapolis Southwest, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, vs. Middletown, Ohio, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 9, vs. Rochester Redhawks and 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, vs. Rapid City, South Dakota.

Game times for Hopkins Legion, with all games at Big Willow Park, are 9 a.m. Friday, July 7, vs. Nisswa, 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, vs. Omaha, Nebraska Burke, 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9, vs. Owatonna, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, vs. Sioux City, Iowa West and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, vs. West St. Paul.

Championship-round games will be played July 10-11. The finals will be played at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field on the 11th.