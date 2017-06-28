Shorthanded Stars top Reds

With only eight players in the dugout 20 minutes before game time, Holy Angels head American Legion baseball coach Mike Rothstein didn’t know how well his team would perform. Holy Angels pitcher Will Koerner prepares to fire a strike during the Stars’ 12-4 win over Richfield June 20. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

With the ninth player entering the dugout just four minutes prior to the start of the Stars’ game against the Richfield Reds June 20, Rothstein knew his team would have to get solid performances from all nine players to have a chance to compete.

Holy Angels scored a combined eight runs in the third and fourth innings as it cruised to a 12-4 win over the Reds.

“This is one of those games when you think things could go sideways when it’s a rivalry game and you have eight guys,” Rothstein said. “We jumped on them with those eight runs and we never looked back.

“The guys played fundamentally sound for the most part. They had some mistakes, but they were at times when they weren’t costly.”

Spencer Graves and Nick Campion each picked up three hits and drove in three runs apiece. Mason Wolf and Jack Cronin added three hits each, Brendan Burke picked up two hits, Jack Pierazek drove in two runs and Wolf and Will Edmonds each added an RBI.

Will Koerner gave up four unearned runs as he struck out four, walked four and allowed only four hits to the Reds.

Chase Androff led the Reds with two hits, while Nick Ulmer went 1-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Davis Miles picked up the Reds’ second RBI of the day.

For the Reds, the loss to Holy Angels was their fourth straight in what has become a seven-game losing streak for Richfield.

“We played really great against Bloomington Gold and Coon Rapids and then it has been downhill since there,” Richfield Reds head coach Jason Boie said. “We’re just having a tough time showing up to the park and being excited to be here.

“I don’t know if it’s because it’s senior year or what it is, I’m kind of at a loss. There’s not a lot of caring going on right now.”

Boie said the goal for his team is to find a way to get excited before the game starts, rather than wait for something to happen in the game.

“If we get off to a good start, we’re great,” Boie said. “If we don’t get off to a good start everyone kind of sulks and waits for something to happen before we get excited to be here.”

Holy Angels (5-9) and Richfield (2-8) squared off for the second time this summer June 27.

