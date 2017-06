The Richfield Lake Amphitheater, part of the Lyndale Gardens Development at West 64th Street and Lyndale Avenue, hosted its first show June 21. Part of a quasi-public space attached to a commercial development, the amphitheater has four more shows scheduled for its summer music series: July 12 and 26, and Aug. 9 and 23. A cooperative mosaic crafted by members of the community over the past year adorns the amphitheater seating. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig) Rock Band The Modern Era plays the amphitheater’s inaugural set. An arbor structure to the side of the concert stage includes a pizza oven that is part of amenities that are now open to the public at Lyndale Gardens. Richfield artist Ron Wilson paints a Richfield Lake scene as the music plays on the stage below.