Letter: Richfield School Board stands united

To the editor:

I would like to applaud the Richfield School Board for the courage and judgment shown related to the recent termination of an R-STEM outreach worker. The unanimous vote to terminate clearly demonstrates there was cause beyond what a small, but vocal group of demonstrators would like us to believe. Unruly demonstrations, name calling, false narratives and worse can only serve to divide this community. Richfield Schools have a long and proud history of being inclusive and accommodating to all students. Knowing most of the School Board members and administration personally, I find it ridiculous to believe their actions carried a tone of discrimination. I have confidence Richfield voters are smart enough to see through this misguided distraction.

Peter Lavin

Richfield